Silver Bullets Podcast: Early Signing Day recap, Georgia preview

We’re back after a one-week holiday hiatus and we’re getting ready for Ohio State vs. Georgia. The Buckeyes and the Bulldogs seems like a dream match-up for neutrals, and something to be insanely nervous about from now until then for those of us who follow Ohio State football.

Before we get to the Bucks vs. the Dawgs, we follow up on some OSU All-America business from our last show, and we discuss Ohio State’s haul for the 2023 class from Early Signing Day. The Buckeyes reloaded with talent, and despite some angst from those who let the decisions of teenage boys affect their moods, we are confident that there is plenty of quality for the coaching staff to work with and retain the team’s perennial contender status.

We’re particularly happy about the wide receiver room (as usual) and the staff’s ability to pluck talent out of the Southeast.

Jeremy Attaway from SBNation’s Georgia blog Dawg Sports jumped on with us to give us his expertise on Georgia’s personnel and approach to the game. We grilled our guest and he responded about the Bulldogs’ quarterback, running back group, tight ends, defense, and more. Huge thanks to Jeremy for his contributions to the show.

Finally, as always, we put our reputations on the line and gave our picks to click in this game on both the OSU offense and defense, and made our score predictions. We’ll have to wait for next week to see how we did, but the spoiler is that we’re either going to be at least somewhat correct in our predictions or else we’ll be pretty happy.

We’ll be back next week to break down the Georgia game and, if all goes well, we’ll have another game to preview. If all does not go well, we’ll be sad and start our postseason wrap-up. In the meantime, feel free to reach out with your feedback and questions below in the comments section or send us an email. Be sure to subscribe, rate, review, and share.

Thanks for listening!