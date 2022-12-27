Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 27, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ryan Day full transcript/video during Buckeyes’ first full day in Atlanta
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
Key Takeaways as Buckeyes arrive, start practice at Peach Bowl (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Ryan Day talks slowing down Georgia’s rushing attack
Kevin Flaherty, 247Sports
Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Previews the Peach Bowl as Ohio State Arrives in Atlanta for CFP Semifinal Matchup with Georgia
Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors
Peach Bowl Film Preview: Georgia’s defensive line is elite, Ohio State’s offensive line performance will tell story of the game
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
#BusinessTrip
workin’ ⛓️ pic.twitter.com/gASWbMgopK— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 26, 2022
Reenergized Ohio State preparing for Georgia with urgency, physicality
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Ohio State, Georgia have to keep focus on College Football Playoff among Peach Bowl activities
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State Embracing Notion that “Not a Lot of People Give Us a Chance” to Beat Georgia as Peach Bowl Prep Resumes in Atlanta
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Are the Buckeyes healthy enough at running back to challenge Georgia in CFP? (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
Give me a healthy Miyan Williams, or give me death (not literally, but probably the death of the OSU football season):
For all of the fair criticisms of Ryan Day's offense, the fact that they've got the #10 rushing attack this year (yards per carry) at 5.5 YPC, given how the RB room has been an absolute infirmary, is being overlooked and under-credited.— College Football Nerds (@CFBNerds) December 27, 2022
Ohio State’s Michael Hall Jr. is ‘anxious’ to play healthy vs. Georgia, could be X-factor in CFB Playoff
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Cade Stover Will “Never Admit” the Extent to Which Injuries Hampered His Performance Against Michigan
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Georgia’s defense back to basics to prepare for Ohio State football’s unique threat in Peach Bowl
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Kirby Smart says C.J. Stroud has ‘become a complete quarterback’ at Ohio State
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
On the Hardwood
Buckeyes expecting Eugene Brown III back soon: ‘I know our team needs him’
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Would be really nice to have him back in Columbus this year, but Malaki is cooking in the league!
Malaki Branham had the best game in his young career as he led the Spurs to a 126-122 win over the Jazz.— The Ohio State Hoops Insider (@OSUHoopsInsider) December 27, 2022
20 PTS
2 RBS
2 AST
1 STL#ProBucks | @MalakiBranham pic.twitter.com/czIAGbFrRS
And now for something completely different...
What is this monstrosity?
Peach Bowl introduced a mascot this year. This is 'Huddles' at Ohio State's dinner last night. Chances Jalen Carter picks him up with one hand this week? pic.twitter.com/gD8f9vvXx0— Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) December 27, 2022
