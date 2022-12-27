 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 27, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Ryan Day full transcript/video during Buckeyes’ first full day in Atlanta
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Key Takeaways as Buckeyes arrive, start practice at Peach Bowl (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Ryan Day talks slowing down Georgia’s rushing attack
Kevin Flaherty, 247Sports

Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Previews the Peach Bowl as Ohio State Arrives in Atlanta for CFP Semifinal Matchup with Georgia
Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors

Peach Bowl Film Preview: Georgia’s defensive line is elite, Ohio State’s offensive line performance will tell story of the game
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

#BusinessTrip

Reenergized Ohio State preparing for Georgia with urgency, physicality
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Ohio State, Georgia have to keep focus on College Football Playoff among Peach Bowl activities
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State Embracing Notion that “Not a Lot of People Give Us a Chance” to Beat Georgia as Peach Bowl Prep Resumes in Atlanta
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Are the Buckeyes healthy enough at running back to challenge Georgia in CFP? (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Give me a healthy Miyan Williams, or give me death (not literally, but probably the death of the OSU football season):

Ohio State’s Michael Hall Jr. is ‘anxious’ to play healthy vs. Georgia, could be X-factor in CFB Playoff
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Cade Stover Will “Never Admit” the Extent to Which Injuries Hampered His Performance Against Michigan
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Georgia’s defense back to basics to prepare for Ohio State football’s unique threat in Peach Bowl
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Kirby Smart says C.J. Stroud has ‘become a complete quarterback’ at Ohio State
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

On the Hardwood

Buckeyes expecting Eugene Brown III back soon: ‘I know our team needs him’
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Would be really nice to have him back in Columbus this year, but Malaki is cooking in the league!

And now for something completely different...

What is this monstrosity?

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...