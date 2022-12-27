Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 27, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Ryan Day full transcript/video during Buckeyes’ first full day in Atlanta

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Key Takeaways as Buckeyes arrive, start practice at Peach Bowl (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Ryan Day talks slowing down Georgia’s rushing attack

Kevin Flaherty, 247Sports

Presser Bullets: Ryan Day Previews the Peach Bowl as Ohio State Arrives in Atlanta for CFP Semifinal Matchup with Georgia

Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors

Peach Bowl Film Preview: Georgia’s defensive line is elite, Ohio State’s offensive line performance will tell story of the game

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

#BusinessTrip

Reenergized Ohio State preparing for Georgia with urgency, physicality

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Ohio State, Georgia have to keep focus on College Football Playoff among Peach Bowl activities

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State Embracing Notion that “Not a Lot of People Give Us a Chance” to Beat Georgia as Peach Bowl Prep Resumes in Atlanta

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Are the Buckeyes healthy enough at running back to challenge Georgia in CFP? (paywall)

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Give me a healthy Miyan Williams, or give me death (not literally, but probably the death of the OSU football season):

For all of the fair criticisms of Ryan Day's offense, the fact that they've got the #10 rushing attack this year (yards per carry) at 5.5 YPC, given how the RB room has been an absolute infirmary, is being overlooked and under-credited. — College Football Nerds (@CFBNerds) December 27, 2022

Ohio State’s Michael Hall Jr. is ‘anxious’ to play healthy vs. Georgia, could be X-factor in CFB Playoff

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Cade Stover Will “Never Admit” the Extent to Which Injuries Hampered His Performance Against Michigan

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Georgia’s defense back to basics to prepare for Ohio State football’s unique threat in Peach Bowl

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Kirby Smart says C.J. Stroud has ‘become a complete quarterback’ at Ohio State

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

On the Hardwood

Buckeyes expecting Eugene Brown III back soon: ‘I know our team needs him’

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Would be really nice to have him back in Columbus this year, but Malaki is cooking in the league!

Malaki Branham had the best game in his young career as he led the Spurs to a 126-122 win over the Jazz.



20 PTS

2 RBS

2 AST

1 STL#ProBucks | @MalakiBranham pic.twitter.com/czIAGbFrRS — The Ohio State Hoops Insider (@OSUHoopsInsider) December 27, 2022

And now for something completely different...

What is this monstrosity?