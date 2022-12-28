Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Previewing College Football Playoff against Georgia

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

The Holy Land boys are back with their first game preview episode in nearly five weeks! The time has finally come, as Ohio State will take the field for the first time since the loss to Michigan. In their way are the Georgia Bulldogs — the defending national champions and the No. 1 team in the country. Gene and Josh are here to break down Kirby Smart’s 2022 roster and how they match up with this year’s Buckeyes. What will it take for Ohio State to pull off the upset?

“Hangout in the Holy Land” will be posting two episodes per week during the regular season, with an episode before and after each Ohio State game to give you all the preview and recap content you may need. Be sure to download and listen in wherever you get your podcasts, and leave us a review on Apple to let us know your thoughts and how we can make things even better!

You can also follow us on Twitter @HolyLandPod, where we will want to hear from you guys even more! If there’s anything you’d like us to talk about on the show, @ us and let us know!

As always, Go Bucks.

Connect with the Podcast:

Twitter: @HolyLandPod

Connect with Gene:

Twitter: @Gene_Ross23

Connect with Josh

Twitter: @jdooleybuckeye