Four-star athlete from Tennessee includes Ohio State as a top school

Ohio State found themselves as a finalist for yet another blue-chip prospect on Tuesday, just 24 hours after a highly-coveted tight end did so. Plus, one transfer portal option for the Buckeyes came off the board to an SEC powerhouse.

Carter reveals top group

Fresh off of making the top three for tight end Christian Bentancur on Monday night, the Buckeyes found themselves in another top group on Tuesday. Narrowing down his list last night was 2024 four-star athlete Boo Carter of Brainerd (TN) and Ohio State was among the programs that remain an option for the Chattanooga native.

Carter trimmed down his list of over 30 scholarship opportunities and will now focus on the likes of Colorado, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, and of course the Buckeyes as potential options for him at the next level. The 247Sports Crystal Ball currently reads that the Volunteers are the team in the best position to land the in-state talent, but Ohio State was able to bring in the 5-foot-10, 184-pounder for a visit last month.

In a brief discussion with Chad Simmons of On3, Carter broke down his feelings on the handful of schools that remain in play and had this to say about the Buckeyes

“I have taken two visits to Ohio State and I have felt at home. Me and coach Alford have already had some great talks and he makes me feel comfortable. Ohio State likes me as a running back and they have had some great players come through there. I really liked the game-day atmosphere, the fans and the love the fans show the players. There is something about the feeling I had when I visited Ohio State. It is different.”

While Carter is listed as an athlete, he is a player that could play in the offensive or defensive side of the ball at the collegiate level. The Tennessee standout is being pursued by some as a running back while others are hoping to welcome his services to their respective defensive back room.

Carter currently slots in as a Top 300 prospect overall in next years cycle as he stands at No. 268 overall in the 247Sports Composite Rankings. The versatile prospect from the volunteer state is also penciled in as the 32nd highest graded athlete in the class and is the fifth best player from the state of Tennessee.

Buckeyes miss out on transfer TE

As expected, Ohio State came up empty handed in their pursuit of Maryland transfer tight end CJ Dippre, as the Pennsylvanian native announced his pledge to Alabama on Tuesday.

The Buckeyes were able to get the former Terrapin on campus for a visit but it never felt as if they were a serious contender and were likely more of just a hat on the table. With Dippre no longer an option, it is unclear if Ohio State will make a play for any other players at the position in the transfer portal but would obviously be unsurprising if they did.

Dippre will head to Tuscaloosa with a resume that features 33 receptions for 339 yards and 3 yards touchdowns over two seasons in College Park. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder was a former three-star recruit that originally chose Maryland over offers from Boston College, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Temple, Virginia, and more.

Quick Hits