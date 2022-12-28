Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 28, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Ohio State’s Miyan Williams ‘under the weather’ but Buckeye running backs ‘at full force’ for CFB Playoff

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Buckeyes keeping same game-week routine amid busy bowl experience schedule

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Chip Trayanum hopes to stick at running back for Ohio State

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

What are the injury situations for Georgia, Ohio State ahead of the Peach Bowl?

Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

Chip Trayanum -- a native of Akron, Ohio, who transferred to Ohio State after two seasons at Arizona State -- said he doesn't get nervous before games because of the pride he has putting on the Buckeye uniform. pic.twitter.com/u4uzIYfZlq — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) December 27, 2022

Key Takeaways for Buckeyes offense ahead of Peach Bowl (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State Not Putting Much Stock in LSU’s Passing Success Against Georgia: “That Wasn’t Necessarily the Formula to Win the Game”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Busy Kevin Wilson is keeping focus on Ohio State before College Football Playoff run

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Paris Johnson Jr. said some people could view Kevin Wilson's departure as "How could you leave Ohio State?" He views it as "wanting to see people win" and "be happy."



Johnson said Wilson has been energetic at practice because it's his "final run" with the Buckeyes. pic.twitter.com/PyXtGkFKt1 — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) December 27, 2022

Ohio State coach Ryan Day identifies Georgia defense’s strength entering College Football Playoff’s Peach Bowl

Will Backus, 247Sports

‘You feel those guys on tape’: Buckeyes strapped in for fight with Georgia defensive line (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Georgia D, Ohio State O set for a meeting years in the making (paywall)

Seth Emerson, The Athletic

Marvin Harrison Jr. on being the underdog against Georgia:



"We kind of always thought it was Ohio against the world." pic.twitter.com/Z9NzNJQ6F4 — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) December 27, 2022

Ohio State chasing championship, not perfection, in Peach Bowl (paywall)

Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

Stroud on task facing Georgia in Peach Bowl: ‘We have to play Buckeye football’

Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts

Ryan Day talks slowing down Georgia’s rushing attack

Kevin Flaherty, 247Sports

Changing of bowl seasons: Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. went from future to leaders of Zone Six (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

We’ll talk about this later: They are who we thought they were (Bills fans, that is)

Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Chris Holtmann and Sean McNeil Reflect on Ohio State’s Start to 2022-23 Season, Preview Alabama A&M Matchup

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Eugene Brown III will be available to play against Alabama A&M

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Brice Sensabaugh Wins Second Straight Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honor

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Outside the Shoe and Schott

