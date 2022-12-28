Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 28, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Ohio State’s Miyan Williams ‘under the weather’ but Buckeye running backs ‘at full force’ for CFB Playoff
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Buckeyes keeping same game-week routine amid busy bowl experience schedule
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Chip Trayanum hopes to stick at running back for Ohio State
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
What are the injury situations for Georgia, Ohio State ahead of the Peach Bowl?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land
Chip Trayanum -- a native of Akron, Ohio, who transferred to Ohio State after two seasons at Arizona State -- said he doesn't get nervous before games because of the pride he has putting on the Buckeye uniform. pic.twitter.com/u4uzIYfZlq— Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) December 27, 2022
Key Takeaways for Buckeyes offense ahead of Peach Bowl (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Ohio State Not Putting Much Stock in LSU’s Passing Success Against Georgia: “That Wasn’t Necessarily the Formula to Win the Game”
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Busy Kevin Wilson is keeping focus on Ohio State before College Football Playoff run
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Paris Johnson Jr. said some people could view Kevin Wilson's departure as "How could you leave Ohio State?" He views it as "wanting to see people win" and "be happy."— Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) December 27, 2022
Johnson said Wilson has been energetic at practice because it's his "final run" with the Buckeyes. pic.twitter.com/PyXtGkFKt1
Ohio State coach Ryan Day identifies Georgia defense’s strength entering College Football Playoff’s Peach Bowl
Will Backus, 247Sports
‘You feel those guys on tape’: Buckeyes strapped in for fight with Georgia defensive line (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Georgia D, Ohio State O set for a meeting years in the making (paywall)
Seth Emerson, The Athletic
Marvin Harrison Jr. on being the underdog against Georgia:— Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) December 27, 2022
"We kind of always thought it was Ohio against the world." pic.twitter.com/Z9NzNJQ6F4
Ohio State chasing championship, not perfection, in Peach Bowl (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes
Stroud on task facing Georgia in Peach Bowl: ‘We have to play Buckeye football’
Steve Helwagen, Bucknuts
Ryan Day talks slowing down Georgia’s rushing attack
Kevin Flaherty, 247Sports
ICYMI: Yesterday, @FOCOUSA is celebrating the College Football Playoff with the release of some very special bobbleheads! Order your limited-edition Brutus Buckeye one today!— Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) December 27, 2022
They have them for all four teams in the CFP, but one of them is pretty lame. https://t.co/KU6wsJoee1
Changing of bowl seasons: Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. went from future to leaders of Zone Six (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
We’ll talk about this later: They are who we thought they were (Bills fans, that is)
Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Chris Holtmann and Sean McNeil Reflect on Ohio State’s Start to 2022-23 Season, Preview Alabama A&M Matchup
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Eugene Brown III will be available to play against Alabama A&M
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
If you screw this up for us, Southwest, I’m never flying you again.
#Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann, on his official radio show: "We’ve had some travel issues getting everybody back. We’re working through that these next couple days."— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) December 27, 2022
Brice Sensabaugh Wins Second Straight Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honor
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Outside the Shoe and Schott
You’re Nuts: What is your new year’s resolution for any Ohio State team?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
And now for something completely different...
