Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 29, 2022

For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Open practice observations as Buckeyes gear up for Georgia (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Ohio State Peach Bowl Wednesday practice report
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
RB Miyan Williams absent from Ohio State CFP practice
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
live. laugh. LEARN!— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 28, 2022
Honored to visit Ebenezer Baptist Church last night and learn about Dr. King’s work here in Atlanta and beyond!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/oMpOhkHhpJ
Don’t expect a less aggressive Ohio State defense in the CFP: Jim Knowles isn’t budging (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Letterman Row
Ohio State Defense Playing “Pissed Off” in Bowl Practice, Ready to “Prove Everybody Wrong” in College Football Playoff Semifinal
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Knowles believes his defense has learned from Michigan debacle
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Marvin Harrison Jr. playing football indoors for the first time? That could be just what Ohio State’s been waiting for
Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com
Jim Knowles’ aggression on defense could be key for Ohio State in Peach Bowl (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic
These 5 yd check downs is what I'd like to see more of. It will be there. https://t.co/Wy1ihtGvlp— Chimdi Chekwa (@ChimChek) December 28, 2022
Ohio State’s defense with a chance to change the narratives the Buckeyes believe are wrong vs. Georgia
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
What Ohio State needs from C.J. Stroud in Playoff test vs. Georgia (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Emeka Egbuka: ‘I feel confident in our guys and our ability to sling the rock’
Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
OSU’s center, guards face mammoth task vs. Georgia’s defensive line
Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said preparing for Georgia's two tight end sets has shown the #Buckeyes how "dangerous" the Bulldogs offense can be during the Peach Bowl.— Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) December 28, 2022
"If you're not prepared for that, they can do damage from the line of scrimmage"
Ohio State buckling in for play-action friendly Georgia, Stetson Bennett’s mobility (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Buckeyes defense aware of, scheming to stop dangerous Georgia tight ends
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Georgia Offensive Player to Watch: Tight end Brock Bowers
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones is every bit of 6’8 and 359 pounds pic.twitter.com/22ojhVd6n9— Stan Becton (@stan_becton) December 28, 2022
Minimizing Penalties Will Be Key if Ohio State Wants to Upset Georgia
Josh Poloha, Eleven Warriors
Ohio State heads to Atlanta as 6.5-point underdogs
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State seeking return to ‘Buckeye football’ against Georgia (paywall)
Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes
.@RIP_JEP views this Saturday's Peach Bowl as an opportunity for the Buckeyes to rewrite many narratives.— Bally Sports Columbus (@BallySportsCBUS) December 28, 2022
Tune into Bleav In Buckeyes tonight at 6:30 PM on Bally Sports Great Lakes!@BleavNetwork pic.twitter.com/MCUJzUEby7
MC&J: The first of this season’s New Year’s Six bowls will be played on Friday night
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
No. 3 Ohio State women return to play with blowout win over Northwestern 81-48
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State women’s basketball point guard Madison Greene out for season with injury
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Women’s Basketball: McMahon Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, Thierry on Honor Roll
Ohio State Athletics
That's FIVE 20-point games this season for @cotiemcmahon23 ‼️#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/ua9r3TPvYI— Ohio State WBB (@OhioStateWBB) December 29, 2022
Buckeyes leaning on vets to navigate games around Christmas
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh Earns B1G Freshman of the Week Honors, Again
Ohio State Athletics
B1G WBB Weeks 6, 7: Clark makes history, UM tops UNC, Nebraska in overtime
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
And now for something completely different...
This is the smoothest thing I think I’ve ever seen:
She needs to be the lead in the next action film. Waffle House job training is off the chain pic.twitter.com/O09YsJXLwz— Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) December 27, 2022
