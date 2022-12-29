Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 29, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

On the Gridiron

Open practice observations as Buckeyes gear up for Georgia (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State Peach Bowl Wednesday practice report

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

RB Miyan Williams absent from Ohio State CFP practice

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

live. laugh. LEARN!



Honored to visit Ebenezer Baptist Church last night and learn about Dr. King’s work here in Atlanta and beyond!#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/oMpOhkHhpJ — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 28, 2022

Don’t expect a less aggressive Ohio State defense in the CFP: Jim Knowles isn’t budging (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Letterman Row

Ohio State Defense Playing “Pissed Off” in Bowl Practice, Ready to “Prove Everybody Wrong” in College Football Playoff Semifinal

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Knowles believes his defense has learned from Michigan debacle

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Marvin Harrison Jr. playing football indoors for the first time? That could be just what Ohio State’s been waiting for

Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com

Jim Knowles’ aggression on defense could be key for Ohio State in Peach Bowl (paywall)

Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

These 5 yd check downs is what I'd like to see more of. It will be there. https://t.co/Wy1ihtGvlp — Chimdi Chekwa (@ChimChek) December 28, 2022

Ohio State’s defense with a chance to change the narratives the Buckeyes believe are wrong vs. Georgia

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

What Ohio State needs from C.J. Stroud in Playoff test vs. Georgia (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Emeka Egbuka: ‘I feel confident in our guys and our ability to sling the rock’

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

OSU’s center, guards face mammoth task vs. Georgia’s defensive line

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said preparing for Georgia's two tight end sets has shown the #Buckeyes how "dangerous" the Bulldogs offense can be during the Peach Bowl.



"If you're not prepared for that, they can do damage from the line of scrimmage" — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) December 28, 2022

Ohio State buckling in for play-action friendly Georgia, Stetson Bennett’s mobility (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Buckeyes defense aware of, scheming to stop dangerous Georgia tight ends

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Georgia Offensive Player to Watch: Tight end Brock Bowers

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones is every bit of 6’8 and 359 pounds pic.twitter.com/22ojhVd6n9 — Stan Becton (@stan_becton) December 28, 2022

Minimizing Penalties Will Be Key if Ohio State Wants to Upset Georgia

Josh Poloha, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State heads to Atlanta as 6.5-point underdogs

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State seeking return to ‘Buckeye football’ against Georgia (paywall)

Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

.@RIP_JEP views this Saturday's Peach Bowl as an opportunity for the Buckeyes to rewrite many narratives.



Tune into Bleav In Buckeyes tonight at 6:30 PM on Bally Sports Great Lakes!@BleavNetwork pic.twitter.com/MCUJzUEby7 — Bally Sports Columbus (@BallySportsCBUS) December 28, 2022

MC&J: The first of this season’s New Year’s Six bowls will be played on Friday night

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

No. 3 Ohio State women return to play with blowout win over Northwestern 81-48

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State women’s basketball point guard Madison Greene out for season with injury

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Women’s Basketball: McMahon Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, Thierry on Honor Roll

Ohio State Athletics

Buckeyes leaning on vets to navigate games around Christmas

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh Earns B1G Freshman of the Week Honors, Again

Ohio State Athletics

B1G WBB Weeks 6, 7: Clark makes history, UM tops UNC, Nebraska in overtime

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

