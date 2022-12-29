Buckeyes still in pursuit of big time 2024 linebacker, keeping up with portal targets

Buckeyes keeping in close contact with top linebacker in 2024

In Ohio State’s 2023 class, the linebacker position only saw one addition. Thanks to a pretty full stable in Columbus currently, that’s really all the coaching staff needed for this current cycle. Looking ahead, more depth in the room will be needed, and possibly even two LBs in 2024. The Buckeyes already have multiple offers sent out to many of the nation’s best players at the position, but look to be locked in on one in particular.

The No. 12 ranked player nationally, Sammy Brown is the top linebacker in the country and the fourth best player in Georgia per the 247Sports Composite. The five-star is hearing from the Buckeyes regularly, and per Bill Kurelic of Bucknuts, Brown has at least two more visits to Ohio State in mind as his recruitment continues on. The Georgia native is the top linebacker target for every major program in the country, but Ohio State having their defensive coordinator as a linebacker guru by trade may be an advantage. Clearly, being in contact this early and often is making an impression.

Additionally, though the Buckeyes are in full prep mode for the College Football Playoff, the staff has made time to be in contact with Brown during their stay in his home state, and that alone tells you how serious the coaches are about showing Brown how much of a priority target he is for this 2024 class. Knowing linebacker will be a position of need, the most fortunate aspect to Kurelic’s reporting in regards to Ohio State is knowing they’ll be heavily in the mix until decision day.

Quick Hits

Offensive tackle will continue be a priority for Ohio State in the transfer portal until the need is met. Knowing that experienced additions would drastically help the 2023 season, Ryan Day and Justin Frye are doing all they can to put themselves in position to land at least one major player.

To this point, the Buckeyes have missed out on multiple players they offered since entering the portal, but other options such as Jarrett Kingston — formerly of Washington State — and Walter Rouse of Stanford are both on the market still, and do have at least some interest in the Buckeyes.

Kingston intends to visit Ohio State in January, and Rouse has been in communication with the Buckeyes as well, though visit plans are still in the air. Either way, the staff is busy trying to win a national championship, but there are options out there and both need to be treated as top priorities if they’re going to win out.