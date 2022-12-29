In Conversation Podcast: Mike Golic Jr. on what Ohio State needs to do to beat Georgia

On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love.

On today’s episode, Land-Grant Holy Land’s Matt Tamanini is in conversation with DraftKings analyst and the host of the “GoJo Podcast” Mike Golic Jr. GoJo breaks down what the Buckeyes have and haven’t done well this season along the offensive line and what needs to happen in order to protect C.J. Stroud and give him time to throw, especially with UGA’s defensive line beast Jalen Carter looking to wreak havoc.

Mike also discusses whether or not Buckeye fans are right to be unsatisfied with the football team’s results under Ryan Day and how his betting luck has gone so far in this bowl season.

