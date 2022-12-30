LGHL Uncut Podcast: Thornton, Holden, Holtmann talk Alabama A&M win, looming trip to Evanston

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Ohio State (9-3, 1-0) played down to the level of their competition Thursday night in the first half, briefly trailing Alabama A&M (4-9) for just over 60 seconds. But a Buckeye avalanche ensued in the second half, and they won the game by 31 points in dominant fashion.

After the game. Bruce Thornton and Tanner Holden spoke with a few media members — the few who aren’t in Atlanta — about the win. Thornton admitted he really has “No idea” what the Big Ten will be like with 19 games coming up over the next two-plus months. Holden also spoke on that, as well as his team’s struggles getting back in transition at times.

Holtmann followed and also was critical of his team’s transition defense, saying it “Just isn’t where it needs to be now.” But he was proud of the way both Isaac Likekele and Gene Brown played after being out for extended periods of time.

Connect with Connor:

Twitter: @lemons_connor

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com