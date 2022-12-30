 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Play Like a Girl Podcast: Breaking down the keys to beating Georgia

It’s Peach Bowl week! And apparently there are some other CFB games, too.

By meganhusslein and JamiJurich
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

On LGHL’s “Play Like a Girl” podcast, Megan Husslein and Jami Jurich welcome in friends from around the LGHL, Ohio State, and sporting worlds to talk about everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

The time has finally come: Ohio State plays Georgia this Saturday in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. On this episode, Megan and Jami discuss the major storylines heading into the College Football Playoff semifinal, and what the Buckeyes need to do in order to upset the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

The duo also discusses TCU’s chances against Michigan (they’re not great), talk about a few other bowl games, and the latest transfer portal news. Sam Hartman to Notre Dame, anyone?

