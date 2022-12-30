Buckeyes keeping Georgia on their mind on the recruiting front as well as on the field

The long awaited College Football Playoff contest versus Georgia is only a day away, and the intensity is really ramping up. Thanks to Ohio State’s social media efforts, fans have been able to see a glimpse into the team’s preparation throughout the week. While the content has been helpful, the excitement is causing a rush for this game to finally get here.

With so much to play for, Ohio State has preached that this is an opportunity to have new life, and here’s to hoping the team does just that as they look to finish with a special two-game performance to become champions.

On the recruiting front, Ryan Day and company are still being as active as they can be even with their hectic bowl game schedule. Whether it’s been with transfer portal efforts or even in the 2024 class, these coaches are in constant communication with their top transfer and prep targets, and visit plans are getting set into place once this season is completed.

It’s always a busy time for Ohio State football, but these past few weeks have really set the bar high, and efforts are being made so success is granted both on and off the field.

Georgia on my mind

As noted, the thoughts surrounding Georgia have been endless for Ohio State for some time now. Recruiting wise, the Peach State has and continues to be a real priority for the Buckeyes. Considering how much talent is in the state every recruiting cycle, all of the top programs in the country have their sights surrounding Georgia for the long haul — and for good reason.

Home to many of the nation’s best players, the population growth the last several years has helped. Traditionally, this has always been a major state for producing power five caliber players. In Ohio State’s 2023 cycle, the staff was able to steal two big time players from the state and that bodes well for continuing relationships with high school coaching staffs and players for the foreseeable future.

One of the many positives this week has been Ohio State’s ability to speak with their coveted Georgia prep players over the last few days. Mentioned in yesterday’s edition of State Secrets, five-star linebacker Sammy Brown is just one example of that being the case.

Another cool development has been the ability to have current signee Jelani Thurman in attendance for practice, as the trek to Atlanta for Thurman is just about a half hour drive. For one, this gets Jelani more acquainted with how the team prepares for games, but also gives him the chance to continue being around the staff. Certainly Keenan Bailey, who takes over the tight end spot for Kevin Wilson after he departs for his new Tulsa coaching gig, appreciates having Thurman around.

Either way, having him on-hand for these bowl practices does nothing but increase the relationship before he’s on campus full-time, and other impressionable recruits are taking notice of what Ohio State is promoting while in the state. A win would be monumental for the program, but regardless, the Buckeyes are here to stay in the Peach State when it comes to their recruiting efforts.

This week has been a solid addition to their impressive resume when it comes to pitching Ohio State to Georgia native players.

2023 TE signee Jelani Thurman was at Ohio State practice this morning. pic.twitter.com/TU5mifV2sv — Tom Orr (@TomOrr4) December 29, 2022

Quick Hits

Sticking with the trend, listen here for Kevin Wilson’s words on what Georgia means as a fertile recruiting ground not only for Ohio State, but nationally. This just further proves how much of a priority this state is and will continue to be because of the elite level of talent the area is continuing to produce year after year.