In Conversation Podcast: Finding comps for Ohio State football players on women’s basketball team

On this very unique episode, Land-Grant Holy Land’s Matt Tamanini and Thomas Costello take a look at two of Ohio State’s most highly rated and highest profile teams and look to draw some comparisons between their rosters.

On Saturday, Dec. 31, the No. 3 Ohio State women’s basketball team will host No. 14 Michigan at 1 p.m. ET looking to get revenge having lost three straight in the series. Then, later that night at 8 p.m. ET, the No. 4 Ohio State football team will look to rebound from a second-straight loss to Michigan as they take on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

So, if Buckeye fans are unfamiliar with some of the talents on the WBB roster, Saturday is a perfect opportunity to embrace one of the best teams in the country. So, Matt has picked five of the most popular OSU football players and Thomas is going to try and find a women’s basketball player who has a similar background and traits to make it easy for predominantly football fans to find their favorite women’s basketball player

