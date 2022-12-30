Buck Off Podcast: Previewing Ohio State and Georgia’s Peach Bowl matchup

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to get into our final Peach Bowl Preview discussing Ohio State’s matchup against Georgia.

We start the show with our initial thoughts on the conversations surrounding the chances Ohio State has against Georgia. Then we get into the overconfidence of Georgia fans and why that energy might not be the best heading into the matchup.

Then we get into our predictions about the Fiesta Bowl matchup between Michigan and TCU. We look at key aspects about how the each team can win the game, and why you have to throw out logic when it comes to the Horned Frogs.

After that our conversation turns to the key positional matchups for the Buckeyes against the Bulldogs. We discuss how the Buckeyes matchup against Georgia’s tight ends, how the interior offensive line might be the most important position group for the Buckeyes, and why C.J. Stroud needs to be great against the blitz to win the game.

Next, get talk about Ryan Day given certain results of the matchup, and predict how fans and Gene Smith might react if Ohio State loses. Continuing forward we discuss our final points on how Ohio State should attack the Bulldogs and what they need to do to win.

Then, to close out the show, we give our score predictions and our final thoughts about the game.

Connect with the Show:

Twitter: @BuckOffPod

Connect with Chris Renne:

Twitter: @ChrisRenneCFB

Connect with Jordan Williams

Twitter: @JordanW330