Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 30, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Ryan Day full transcript/video during Buckeyes’ first full day in Atlanta

Dave Biddle, Bucknuts

Lessons Learned from jam-packed Buckeyes media day, open viewing period (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Matt Jones Says He’s “Fully Good to Go” for Peach Bowl After Missing Michigan Game with Injury

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Practice Observations as Buckeyes prep for ‘violent’ Peach Bowl (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Practice Observations: Miyan Williams Returns to Action, Devin Brown Impresses with Deep Touchdown Pass in 11-on-11 Reps

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

This is it. The chance to shock the world is almost here!

Peach Bowl Film Preview: Final thoughts on what Ohio State will need to do to beat Georgia

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Georgia-Ohio State film: Can the Buckeyes find answers to the Bulldogs’ stars? (paywall)

Nick Baumgardner, The Athletic

Film Study: For Ohio State to Knock off Georgia in the CFP Semifinal, It Must Follow These Three Keys

Kyle Jones, Eleven Warriors

Looks like the Bucks are loose and ready to go on Saturday!

Ohio State held its second open practice session Thursday ahead of the Buckeyes' Peach Bowl matchup against Georgia. pic.twitter.com/HAdDaioGlo — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) December 30, 2022

Five Thoughts: Is playing fast the key for Ohio State against Georgia? (paywall)

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Three keys for Ohio State-Georgia semifinal matchup

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

To beat Georgia, Ohio State football must solve two problems wrapped into one

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Such an unbelievably special dude on and off the field:

Check out my letter to Buckeye Nation with The @PlayersTribune !https://t.co/TGEPezlVC3 — Paris Johnson Jr. (@ParisJohnsonJr) December 29, 2022

Ohio State enters Peach Bowl starved of takeaways

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Well-Balanced Georgia Offense Presents “Huge Challenge” for the Buckeyes, but Jim Knowles Says It’s “One Our Guys Have Worked for All Year”

Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Georgia TEs Bowers, Washington pose big test for Ohio State defense

Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch

I mean, I get why you have to ask these questions, but really, why do we need to ask these questions now?

Emeka Egbuka tells me that he has been contacted by other schools to transfer but is “content” at Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/abHBQG42Zh — Matt Goldman (@MattGoldman28) December 29, 2022

COLUMN: Why Ryan Day needs to ‘let it all out’ with attacking Peach Bowl play sheet (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State seeks to remind everyone why it belongs on national title stage (paywall)

Jeremy Birmingham, Dotting the Eyes

Comparing the 2014 Sugar Bowl to Saturday’s Peach Bowl

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Buckeyes bury Bulldogs in the second half, close 2022 with 90-59 win

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Now fully healthy, Ohio State faces roster decisions in Big Ten play

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Hear the entire postgame press conference from yesterday’s MBB win over Alabama A&M:

Column: You need to care about Saturday’s Ohio State vs. Michigan women’s basketball game

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Game Notes: No. 3 Ohio State women reopen Big Ten play with win vs. Northwestern

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Our men’s and women’s basketball writers team up for an epic crossover podcast episode!

And now for something completely different...

Happy birthday to the !!