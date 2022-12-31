Running through the Ohio State vs. Georgia Peach Bowl prop bets

Ohio State enters their College Football Playoff matchup against Georgia in the Peach Bowl as six-point underdogs as things stand on Friday night, and are currently listed at +200 to win straight up with the total set at 62.5. However, as most sports gamblers know, there are more ways to bet a game than just who is going to win and how many points are going to be scored. We are of course talking about player props.

Here is a look at some of the marquee player prop bets you can take on Saturday night. As always, be sure to bet responsibly if you’re going to throw a wager down on the Buckeyes (or the Bulldogs, if you’re so inclined or going with the emotional hedge).

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Passing TDs — C.J. Stroud: o/u 1.5

The line for Stroud’s passing touchdowns is set at 1.5, the same line given to Georgia’s Stetson Bennett. Looking at Strouds scoring prowess this year, the Ohio State QB threw 37 touchdowns over 12 games, which comes out to an average of a little over three per game. As far as the actual games go, there were only three contests this season where Stroud failed to thrown at least two TDs — Penn State, Northwestern and Maryland. Stroud only needs to find the end zone twice on Saturday to hit the over.

On the other side, Bennett has thrown for 20 TDs over 13 games, which puts his average right around the total at a tad over 1.5. The Bulldogs’ QB has failed to reach that total in five games this season.

Passing Yards — C.J. Stroud: o/u 279.5

Stroud threw for over 3,300 yards this season in 12 games, averaging 278.3 yards per contest — pretty darn close to his total here set by Vegas. However, if you remove the outlier game against Northwestern, in which he threw for only 76 yards in basically hurricane-like conditions, his average over the other 11 games was 296.7 yards. Georgia’s passing defense this season ranked 49th in the country, allowing 215.3 yards through the air per game.

Bennett’s line is set a little lower than Stroud’s at 275.5. With 3,425 yards over 13 games, his average is down at 263.5. Bennett hasn’t reached the 275-yard mark in six different games this season, and while Ohio State’s pass defense statically ranks 14th in the nation, that is far more a reflection of the Big Ten offenses they played rather than the actual play of their defensive secondary.

Rushing Yards — Miyan Williams: o/u 68.5

With TreVeyon Henderson out for the rest of the year with an injury, Miyan Williams will feature as Ohio State’s lead back on Saturday. Missing time with injuries at points this year as well, the month off has hopefully given him time to get back to full strength. Chop ran for 817 yards in the 10 games he played, which puts him near 82 yards per game on the ground — even with a two-carry, nine-yard performance against Penn State. If he is truly healthy, he will shoulder the majority of the workload in the run game for the Buckeyes against Georgia.

Georgia has a pair of running backs with prop yardage, with Daijun Edwards’ total set at 47.5 and Kenny McIntosh set at 59.5. As a team, the Bulldogs’ offense averaged 207 yards per game on the ground this year, but the Buckeyes have proven stingy against the run. Even if Georgia is able to put together a strong rushing attack, it is tough to say which of their trio of backs will shoulder the load.

Receiving Yards — Marvin Harrison Jr.: o/u 90.5 | Emeka Egbuka: o/u 71.5

If Ohio State is going to win this game, they will need big contributions from their star wide receivers in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka. Harrison Jr. has the highest total set for any pass-catcher in this game at 90.5 yards, while Egbuka is second on that list at 71.5. Harrison Jr. totaled 1,157 yards receiving this year (96.4 YPG) and reached the 90-yard mark in six different games, while Egbuka totaled 1,039 receiving yards (86.5 YPG) and reached the 70-yard plateau in nine separate games.

On the Georgia side, Brock Bowers is the only player with odds, with his total listed at 58.5. He totaled 726 yards this year in 13 games (55.8 YPG) and reached at least 58 yards in a game five times. The other players listed with receiving props are Julian Fleming (o/u 41. 5) and Cade Stover (o/u 29.5).

Anytime TD scorer odds:

Marvin Harrison Jr.: -140

Miyan Williams: -130

Emeka Egbuka: +130

Chip Trayanum: +180

Dallan Hayden: +180

Cade Stover: +200

Julian Fleming: +240

OSU Def/ST: +340

C.J Stroud (rushing): +450

Harrison Jr. is the favorite to score a touchdown in the game for Ohio State at -140, but there is some good value here as you go lower down the list. Julian Fleming caught six TDs this year in 10 games, which is behind only Harrison Jr. (12) and Egbuka (9) in two less games, so he could be a potential candidate to score in this one. Of course, you could really test the odds and bet on Stroud to score his first rushing touchdown of the year (and second ever) at +450.

On the Georgia side, McIntosh has the best odds of any player to score a TD at -190, followed by Ladd McConkey (-140), Bowers (-140) and Edwards (+140).

Ohio State team total: o/u 27.5

This is a real tricky one, as it is tough to determine which Ohio State offense we see against Georgia in their road to try and score 28 points to go over their team total. The Buckeyes scored the second most points of any team in the country, trailing only Tennessee with 44.5 points per game, but head coach Ryan Day tends to call an incredibly conservative offense against the better teams he faces. This year alone, Ohio State scored just 21 points against Notre Dame in the season opener, and just 23 points in the loss to Michigan.

Overall, Ohio State is undefeated in the Ryan Day era where scoring more than 30 points. The problem will be getting there against one of if not the best defenses in the nation.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.