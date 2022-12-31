OHIO STATE GAMEDAY: It’s a bad day to be a Georgia Bulldog

Wake up, everyone. It’s Ohio State game day!
After a month of waiting, the Buckeyes’ Peach Bowl matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs has finally arrived. Ohio State is looking for redemption in the College Football Playoff, as the entire program from the head coach down to the players has been questioned ever since their regular season finale against Michigan. Ryan Day has a lot to prove in this one, as his team was fortunate enough to sneak into the CFP despite failing to win the Big Ten for the second year in a row. Still, somehow, a national title is within reach.
Over the past week, our talented group of writers and podcasters have put together preview pieces, analytical breakdowns, and everything in-between.
If you missed out on any of the coverage, we have you... well, covered. Below, each type of story is categorized. If you’re looking for podcasts and previews we’ve done, you can find them; if you’re looking for the betting lines and film studies, they are there, too.
Enjoy the day everyone. As always, Go Bucks!
Football Podcasts
- I-70 Football: Big Ten recruiting, College Football Playoff semi-final previews
- Silver Bullets: Early Signing Day recap, Georgia preview
- Hangout in the Holy Land: Previewing College Football Playoff against Georgia
- Buck Off: Previewing Ohio State and Georgia’s Peach Bowl matchup
- In Conversation: Mike Golic Jr. on what Ohio State needs to do to beat Georgia
- Play Like a Girl: Breaking down the keys to beating Georgia
Previews
- Ohio State vs. Georgia: 2022 game preview and prediction
- Three Things To Watch from the Georgia Bulldogs
- Defensive Player to Watch: DL Jalen Carter
- Offensive Player to Watch: TE Brock Bowers
- What are the injury situations for Georgia, Ohio State ahead of the Peach Bowl?
Sports Betting
Film Studies
- Film Preview: Final thoughts on what Ohio State will need to do to beat Georgia
- Film Preview: Georgia’s defensive line is elite, Ohio State’s offensive line performance will tell story of the game
- Film Preview: Georgia’s offensive line is consistent, run game is eerily similar to Ohio State’s
- Film Preview: Don’t underestimate Stetson Bennett, Georgia’s passing game
- Film Preview: What makes Georgia’s defense so difficult for opposing offenses to break down?
Basketball
- Women’s: Injuries shift Buckeyes basketball to “point guard by committee”
- Women’s: Four Storylines — No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 14 Michigan on Saturday
- Men’s: Buckeyes bury Bulldogs in the second half, close 2022 with 90-59 win
- Women’s: You need to care about the Ohio State vs. Michigan women’s basketball game
- Women’s: Ohio State point guard Madison Greene out for season with injury
Recruiting
- Buckeyes keeping Georgia on their mind on the recruiting front as well as on the field
- A closer look at preferred walk-on running back commit, Willtrell Hartson
- Buckeyes still in pursuit of big time 2024 linebacker, keeping up with portal targets
- Four-star athlete from Tennessee includes Ohio State as a top school
- Five-star wide receiver from Florida includes Ohio State on top group
- Three early enrollees for 2023 to watch from the recruiting class
Other Podcasts
- In Conversation: Comps for OSU football players on women’s basketball team
- LGHL Uncut: Thornton, Holden, Holtmann talk Alabama A&M win, looming trip to Evanston
- Bucketheads: Ohio State women’s basketball is on a heater, Brice Sensabaugh could be league-bound
- Play Like a Girl: Was Ryan Day on the Naughty or Nice List this year?
Other Columns
- Preview: Michigan, TCU to kickoff 2022 College Football Playoffs
- Comparing the 2014 Sugar Bowl to Saturday’s Peach Bowl
- Who will be the ‘next man up’ in the College Football Playoff?
- What is your new year’s resolution for any Ohio State team?
- As Buckeyes head to Atlanta for the playoffs, it’s time for redemption
