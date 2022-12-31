LGHL Tailgate Podcast: Everything you need to know to watch today’s Ohio State vs. TTUN game

Before every Ohio State football game, Matt Tamanini will get you ready with all of the information that you need for that day’s game on the “LGHL Tailgate” podcast.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. No. 1 Georgia (-6) | over/under 62.5

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET

Location: Atlanta, Ga.

TV: ESPN

Online: Sling TV

Radio: 97.1 FM/1460 AM

After fives weeks of hearing that they were outplayed, outclassed, and outcoached the last time they were on the field, the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes will have an opportunity to prove their doubters wrong tonight in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. To do that, they will need to play an incredible game against the top-ranked and defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

No matter who has the ball, tonight’s matchup will be a battle of strengths-on-strengths with Ohio State’s No. 2 ranked scoring offense facing off against Georgia’s No. 2 scoring defense. Then when UGA has the ball, the Bulldogs have the 10th-rated scoring offense vs. OSU’s 13th-ranked scoring defense.

Though stud offensive weapons Jaxon Smith-Njigba and TreVeyon Henderson won’t be in uniform for Ohio State, the rest of the Buckeye roster is relatively healthy. Running back Miyan Williams missed a pair of early-week practices this week due to illness, but was back on Thursday and has nearly fully recovered from the lower-leg injury that hampered him throughout the season.

On Jan. 9, 2023, the winner of the Peach Bowl will take on the winner of the Fiesta Bowl matchup between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU.

Matt’s Heart Prediction: Ohio State 31, Georgia 30

Matt’s Head Prediction: Georgia 42, Ohio State 24