In Conversation: Lori Schmidt on if Ryan Day feels pressure, Ohio State keys to victory

On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love.

On our final podcast before Ohio State takes on Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl, Matt Tamanini talks to the assistant sports editor for The Columbus Dispatch Lori Schmidt. Every week during the season, Lori profiles current and former Ohio State football players peeling back the curtain a bit to show who they are as human beings off the field.

This gives her a unique insight into the makeup of this year’s team as they prepare to rebound from a demoralizing loss to Michigan in the regular season finale. Matt and Lori discuss how the players have responded to the disappointing outcome from The Game, how Ryan Day deals with the pressures inherent to his job, and what the Buckeyes need to do in order to leave Atlanta with one more game to play this season.

