LGHL Uncut Podcast: Holtmann, Okpara, Holden discuss Ohio State’s win over St. Francis

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

If you missed Saturday’s game between the No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes and the St. Francis Red Flash, that’s okay, we don’t blame you. Not even 72 hours after the Duke game and amidst all kind of college football hysteria, even I nearly forgot the Buckeyes had a noon tipoff against one of the statistically worst teams in the nation.

The Buckeyes didn’t light the world on fire during the first half, carrying just an eight-point lead into halftime. But they outscored St. Francis 52-23 in the second half en route to a 96-59 win Saturday afternoon in Columbus.

Felix Okpara, who set career highs in points, rebounds, and steals, as well as scoring his first career double-double, spoke with the media about knocking down his first career three-pointer as well as what he thinks he brings to the team coming off the bench behind Zed Key. Tanner Holden discussed the team’s defensive ceiling, as well as his adjustment from the Horizon League to the Big Ten.

Holtmann discussed the stark turnaround between halves, crediting the change to better effort on the defensive end. He also spoke about Okpara’s big day, and how important it will be for Brice Sensabaugh to not let struggles on the offensive end carry over to the defensive end and vice versa.

Connect with Connor:

Twitter: @lemons_connor

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com