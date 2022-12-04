In Conversation Podcast: Ohio State is in! Previewing the playoff selections, seedings

On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Even before the Big Ten Championship Game kicked off last night, the four teams were essentially confirmed for the College Football Playoff. Matt Tamanini and Jordan Williams agreed that it will be Georgia at No. 1, Michigan at No. 2, and then Ohio State and TCU will jostle for the No. 3 spot.

In this special episode, the guys talk about what might come into play for the CFP committee when they decide which order the Frogs and Buckeyes will be seeded. Does avoiding a rematch put the Buckeyes in fourth? Or does giving the Dawgs the best possible draw put TCU at No. 4?

In addition, Matt and Jordan also discuss what Ryan Day, his staff, and his squad need to do in order to win their semifinal matchup — against whichever opponent they draw — and move on to the championship game. How much do the elements of revenge and surprise play into things for the Buckeyes if they match up with the Wolverines first?

After UGA beat up on LSU, why does Jordan feel so confident about Ohio State’s chances against the defending national champs? Get answers to all of these questions and more in the podcast.

Connect with Jordan Williams

Twitter: @JordanW330

Connect with Matt Tamanini

Twitter: @BWWMatt