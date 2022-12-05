I-70 Football Podcast: Two B1G teams in the College Football Playoffs

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show, we talk about all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

The Michigan Wolverines are your 2022 Big Ten Champions. Under Jim Harbaugh’s leadership, Michigan has won back-to-back Big Ten championships for the first time in over two decades. The Wolverines will now turn their sights to winning a national championship for the first time since 1985. Michigan, the No. 2 seed, is joined in the playoffs by bitter rival Ohio State, who claimed the No. 4 seed after USC lost to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Michigan will face No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, while Ohio State travels to Atlanta to face Georgia in the Peach bowl.

In this episode of the I-70 Football Show, the guys discuss the importance of the Big Ten having two teams in the playoffs, which has only ever been done by the SEC. Collectively this was a down year for the B1G with only three teams ranked in the final top 25, but it was top-heavy as Penn State finished at No. 11 and will take on Utah in the Rose Bowl. Overall, nine Big Ten teams reached a bowl game, as Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Purdue and Wisconsin joined the other three in the postseason.

The guys get into their favorite matchups this bowl season and what a 12-team playoff would look like today. Dante and Jordan also discussed some of the recent news in the Big Ten, such as Jim Leonhard staying on at Wisconsin while former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is transferring to Iowa. Lastly, Jordan won the picks competition with a final record of 82-24, as Dante ended in a close second with a 79-27 overall record.

Connect with us on Twitter:

Jordan: @JordanW330

Dante: @DanteM10216