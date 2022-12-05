Column: Who would you have preferred Ohio State play in the College Football Playoff?

Ohio State has officially made the College Football Playoff — yay! I definitely thought the Bucks were going to be the No. 3 seed and play Michigan, but I was wrong. I also wanted Ohio State to play TTUN, but the more I think about, I’m not sure who I’d rather play between Michigan or Georgia. Let’s break it down.

I’m not going to lie, I’m nervous to play Georgia. Seeing them put up 50 points against LSU in the SEC Championship did not help things. It also doesn’t help that the Peach Bowl is pretty much in the Bulldogs’ backyard in Atlanta. They’re the defending national champs, they’re undefeated and they have home field advantage. Yikes.

As for Michigan, I truly wanted to face off with them in the playoff. It would be the biggest game in rivalry history. If both teams make it to the National Championship, it will obviously be the same situation. However, with a trip to the Natty on the line, after losing to them twice in the past two years, I think the Buckeyes would have had a great chance against them.

Now, I’m not saying that Ohio State isn’t going to beat Georgia. I definitely believe they can. It’s sounding like Jaxon Smith-Njigba might play, too, which would be HUGE. Forcing Georgia to play against a Buckeye offense they haven’t played before, plus throwing in JSN — who they haven’t seen on film since he hasn’t played at all this year — would definitely be an advantage for the Buckeyes.

However, I truly think that Georgia having Stetson Bennett as its quarterback is a big plus. He’s a veteran and has played in these types of games before and been successful. On the other hand, C.J. Stroud is 0-2 against Michigan, and has never played in a conference championship or playoff game. So far, he hasn’t proved to be great in important games.

Georgia has more advantages than Ohio State. Yet, that still isn’t reason enough to count the Buckeyes out. Ryan Day said new life has been breathed into the team, and I’m excited to see it for myself. The talent is there. Their motivation has been renewed. I’m sure they’re making the necessary adjustments in practice. Plus, Day said he expects everyone to be back healthy on Dec. 31 (without specifying about JSN).

Playing the Bulldogs will be tough. Will it be tougher than playing Michigan? I believe Georgia is the better team, but it will be more difficult to defeat Michigan. Everything, absolutely everything — Day’s legacy, Stroud’s legacy and how the season ends — is on the line. If the Buckeyes play Michigan, it will be unlike anything we’ve seen before in the rivalry.

In the end, I guess I am happy with the selection. I know I just listed many reasons why playing Georgia will be difficult, but the bigger game is definitely against Michigan. Playing TTUN in the championship game is the better storyline, anyway. But, let’s focus on one game at a time.

From now until New Year’s Eve, it is Operation Beat Georgia.