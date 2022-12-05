 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 5, 2022

All the Buckeye news thats fit to re-print.

By Matt Tamanini
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

(Editor’s Note: Normally our Why is this News? column focuses on all things Ohio State athletics, but today, we are zeroing in on just the College Football Playoff, for obvious reasons)

After the Announcement

Ohio State sneaks into the College Football Playoff at No. 4
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

What Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Georgia’s Kirby Smart said after being matched up in Peach Bowl
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Injury updates on Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Buckeyes running backs
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Watch Ryan Day’s full post-CFP announcement press conference:

Snap Judgments: National title hopes alive as Buckeyes head to Peach (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

After ‘awful’ week, re-energized Buckeyes entering ‘new season’ in CFP (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Ohio State Took “A Hard Look in the Mirror: Following Michigan Loss, Then Turned Page to Preparing for College Football Playoff
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Ohio State energized by College Football Playoff invite: ‘Time to go to work’ (paywall)
Cameron Teague Robinson, The Athletic

Ryan Day thinks an Ohio State vs. Michigan rematch in the national championship would be ‘historic’
Stephen Means, cleveland.com

Social Media Reaction from Ohio State Players, Others as the Buckeyes Earn a College Football Playoff Berth Against Georgia
Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors

If he’s back close to 100%, it’s a completely different situation for the Buckeyes

Underdog role could help Ohio State find its best in Playoff (paywall)
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Ohio State football envying Georgia, chasing Michigan and living the underdog life
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

For the Ohio State Buckeyes, College Football Playoff karma comes around
Doug Lesmerises, cleveland.com

Buckeyes must simplify and play loose to reach ultimate goal
Rob Oller, The Columbus Dispatch

Not. Done. Yet!

Why CFP committee kept Buckeyes below TCU in final rankings
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Five Things to Know About Georgia Before Ohio State Takes on the Defending National Champion in the College Football Playoff
Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Michigan football: Ohio State rematch ‘would be truly a blessing,’ J.J. McCarthy says
Robbie Weinstein, 247Sports

How much Ohio State coaches are seeing in bonuses from CFP berth
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Here for all of this!

Before the Announcement

‘Ball Hell Broke Loose: Championship Week chaos abounded
Jami Jurich, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State has likely made the College Football Playoff, and the internet is mad about it
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

While this was our CFP announcement preview show, there’s some good discussions in here about the Buckeyes’ matchup with Georgia, and potentially against Michigan:

Ask LGHL: Should Ohio State fans want the Buckeyes to make the College Football Playoff?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

LGHL Asks: Do Ohio State fans want the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff?
Matt Tamanini, Land-Grant Holy Land

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...