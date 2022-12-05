LGHL Uncut Podcast: Ryan Day says juice is back in the Woody for playoff opportunity

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

On today’s episode, we have uncut press conference audio from Sunday, Dec. 4 as Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day met with the media just minutes after learning that his team had in fact made the College Football Playoff. The No. 4 Buckeyes will square off against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. In his media availability, Day discussed the emotional ups and downs that he and his team went through over the course of the week following the loss to Michigan.

He also talks about some of the things that they will do to prepare for the Dawgs, and potentially the Wolverines, in the weeks to come, how he will thank Utah’s coach Kyle Wittingham after the Utes beat USC, opening the door for the Buckeyes to claim a CFP berth. Of note, this presser happened before Jaxon Smith-Njigba announced that he would be unable to play in the postseason.

