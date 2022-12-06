Ohio State four-star TE target sets commitment date

The last 48 hours have been a wild ride for Ohio State. The Buckeyes learned Sunday morning that despite a loss to Michigan in the team’s last regular season game, they will be one of four teams in the College Football Playoffs. Ryan Day and the Ohio State coaching staff had little time to celebrate though, as Monday was the start of the 2022 transfer portal season, and this year’s cycle is far from any other.

While most of the headlines surrounding Ohio State will focus on this current roster and how they prepare for a New Years Eve bout with Georgia, the Buckeyes will also remain heavily involved in the recruiting headlines.

2024 four-star TE to commit in January

Ohio State is off to a quick start in the 2024 recruiting class. The Buckeyes have already accumulated three verbal commitments in next year’s cycle, good enough for the No. 9 group in the country, according to the 247Sports Class Rankings.

While it is certainly early in the 2024 cycle, the Buckeyes have already highlighted a position of priority — tight end.

The Buckeyes have offered six recruits at tight end in next year’s class and the team is hoping to soon add one to the class as 2024 four-star TE Michael Smith (Savannah, GA / Calvary Day School) announced he will be committing on Jan. 24.

I will be committing on January 24th at 12:30 in the Tippet Gym @Cavalier_Sports @ChadSimmons_ @Mansell247 MARK YOUR CALENDARS! — ★ Michael Smith ★ (@ayeemikee1_) December 5, 2022

Ohio State was able to start recruiting Smith early in his recruitment and he received an official scholarship offer from the Buckeyes on June 28, following a summer camp at Ohio State. The Buckeyes continued to build a relationship with Smith and it paid off on Halloween when he included them among his top eight schools. Alongside Ohio State, Smith also included South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Texas and Penn State.

Since his top schools announcement, Smith has kept his recruitment close to the vest and thus far none of the eight schools have set themselves apart from the pack. There have been some rumblings in favor of Florida and South Carolina, but the Buckeyes certainly still have a chance in this one.

The coaching staff may try and make a trip to Georgia soon to visit him if the Buckeyes are seriously interested in his commitment. An in-home visit may also be necessary for the team to steal him from SEC Country.

Smith is the No. 6 TE in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 133 overall prospect. He is also the No. 24 recruit out of Georgia.

Update on Damon Wilson

Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class has been close to full for some time now. The team has not added a commitment since late October, but that is because they have to be picky with who will take the final spots in the class.

One of the recruits the Buckeyes have heavily targeted to close out their class is 2023 five-star defensive end Damon Wilson (Venice, FL / Venice). Wilson has seemingly narrowed his recruitment down to Georgia and Ohio State for a couple months. He has made official and unofficial visits to both schools lately, his last to Ohio State for the Michigan game. Additionally, both schools will likely make trips to visit him soon, as his high school team is still in the Florida State Playoffs.

While momentum in his recruitment has constantly switched back and forth between the two schools lately, we may soon be learning his decision. Wilson spoke with Chad Simmons of On3.com and Simmons says a recruitment could soon be coming. Even more so, he also said Wilson already knows who he wants to choose.

5-star EDGE Damon Wilson knows where he wants to commit, and On3's @ChadSimmons_ believes Georgia is "the team to beat"



Inside Scoop: https://t.co/hYuBAZFQqC pic.twitter.com/hWxWVaUM6a — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) December 5, 2022

Simmons also gave his prediction on Wilson’s recruitment and he believes Georgia will get the victory over the Buckeyes. It also needs to be noted however, that the only two predictions submitted on 247Sports favor the Buckeyes. Needless to say, we will not know where Wilson will go until he lets us all know — even if he already knows.

Wilson is the No. 2 DE in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 20 overall prospect. He is also the No. 5 prospect out of Florida.

Quick Hits