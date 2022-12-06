Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 6, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Jaxon Smith-Njigba won’t return for Ohio State in CFP semifinal, to enter NFL draft
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Certainly didn’t end the way that anybody wanted, but can’t wait to see what JSN does at the next level!
Love Go bucks pic.twitter.com/VHx8oUKPH4— JSN (@jaxon_smith1) December 5, 2022
Making sense of Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s injury, decision; Ohio State impact
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Analyzing impact as Jaxon Smith-Njigba makes Peach Bowl, NFL decision (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
I said everything I needed to say about this jacknut on Twitter yesterday:
This dude is such an unbelievably irresponsible chode. Jaxon worked his ass off to get back after his first injury only to get hurt further. To publicly question his character without any actual reporting or insight is why Danny has descended to the bottom of the asshat barrel. https://t.co/Fsl8Cbu4nu— Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) December 5, 2022
OSU offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson named next coach at Tulsa
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Analyzing the impact as Kevin Wilson takes Tulsa head coaching job
Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes
Could Brian Hartline replace Kevin Wilson as Ohio State offensive coordinator?
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
I hope all 704 find a place that fits everything they are looking for.
Updated number of players that entered the transfer portal today as of 5:30pm ET.— Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 5, 2022
Total 704
FBS 543
Buckeyes linebacker Teradja Mitchell enters transfer portal
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Jaylen Johnson first Ohio State football player to enter transfer portal in 2022
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Transfer Portal: How departing Buckeyes impact program moving forward (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
I think he’s only got a slim chance to win, but it’s still pretty impressive to be there in back-to-back years:
THE 2022 HEISMAN FINALISTS pic.twitter.com/9KaRZew0UG— ESPN (@espn) December 5, 2022
C.J. Stroud’s second Heisman Trophy finalist nod puts him in exclusive Ohio State football club
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
How does this Ohio State team stack up to past Buckeye playoff teams?
Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land
Listen to Ryan Day’s Sunday, post-CFP announcement press conference:
College Football Playoff offers Ryan Day a shot to change his legacy
Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land
Column: Who would you have preferred Ohio State play in the College Football Playoff?
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
Ohio State women’s basketball moves to No. 3 in AP Poll
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State preparing for physical test from Rutgers
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
WATCH: Chris Holtmann Press Conference Ahead of Big Ten Opener
Ohio State Athletics
This is wild because Brice Sensbaugh leads Ohio State at 14.3 points per game and Bruce Thornton is at 9.9 points per game. https://t.co/JYHGu0Kgaq— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) December 5, 2022
Buckeyes hold on edge of AP Poll entering Big Ten play
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Mikesell Named to Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll
Ohio State Athletics
Game Notes: No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball laments poor win at Rutgers
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State Sweeps USC to Advance to Third-Straight NCAA Regionals
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Hockey: No. 17 Buckeyes Notch 4-3 Road Win at No. 6/5 Penn State
Ohio State Athletics
Student Staff Provides ‘Heartbeat’ of Ohio State Marching Band
Sydney Jones, The Lantern
Loading comments...