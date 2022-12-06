Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 6, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Jaxon Smith-Njigba won’t return for Ohio State in CFP semifinal, to enter NFL draft

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Certainly didn’t end the way that anybody wanted, but can’t wait to see what JSN does at the next level!

Making sense of Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s injury, decision; Ohio State impact

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Analyzing impact as Jaxon Smith-Njigba makes Peach Bowl, NFL decision (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

I said everything I needed to say about this jacknut on Twitter yesterday:

This dude is such an unbelievably irresponsible chode. Jaxon worked his ass off to get back after his first injury only to get hurt further. To publicly question his character without any actual reporting or insight is why Danny has descended to the bottom of the asshat barrel. https://t.co/Fsl8Cbu4nu — Land-Grant Holy Land (@Landgrant33) December 5, 2022

OSU offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson named next coach at Tulsa

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Analyzing the impact as Kevin Wilson takes Tulsa head coaching job

Bill Landis, Dotting the Eyes

Could Brian Hartline replace Kevin Wilson as Ohio State offensive coordinator?

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

I hope all 704 find a place that fits everything they are looking for.

Updated number of players that entered the transfer portal today as of 5:30pm ET.



Total 704



FBS 543 — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 5, 2022

Buckeyes linebacker Teradja Mitchell enters transfer portal

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Jaylen Johnson first Ohio State football player to enter transfer portal in 2022

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

Transfer Portal: How departing Buckeyes impact program moving forward (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

I think he’s only got a slim chance to win, but it’s still pretty impressive to be there in back-to-back years:

THE 2022 HEISMAN FINALISTS pic.twitter.com/9KaRZew0UG — ESPN (@espn) December 5, 2022

C.J. Stroud’s second Heisman Trophy finalist nod puts him in exclusive Ohio State football club

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

How does this Ohio State team stack up to past Buckeye playoff teams?

Chris Renne, Land-Grant Holy Land

Listen to Ryan Day’s Sunday, post-CFP announcement press conference:

College Football Playoff offers Ryan Day a shot to change his legacy

Michael Citro, Land-Grant Holy Land

Column: Who would you have preferred Ohio State play in the College Football Playoff?

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

Ohio State women’s basketball moves to No. 3 in AP Poll

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State preparing for physical test from Rutgers

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

WATCH: Chris Holtmann Press Conference Ahead of Big Ten Opener

Ohio State Athletics

This is wild because Brice Sensbaugh leads Ohio State at 14.3 points per game and Bruce Thornton is at 9.9 points per game. https://t.co/JYHGu0Kgaq — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) December 5, 2022

Buckeyes hold on edge of AP Poll entering Big Ten play

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Mikesell Named to Big Ten Weekly Honor Roll

Ohio State Athletics

Game Notes: No. 4 Ohio State women’s basketball laments poor win at Rutgers

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State Sweeps USC to Advance to Third-Straight NCAA Regionals

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Hockey: No. 17 Buckeyes Notch 4-3 Road Win at No. 6/5 Penn State

Ohio State Athletics

Student Staff Provides ‘Heartbeat’ of Ohio State Marching Band

Sydney Jones, The Lantern