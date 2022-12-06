In Conversation Podcast: Breaking down Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Kevin Wilson news

On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love.

After a wild day of news on Monday, on this episode of “LGHL In Conversation,” Land-Grant Holy Land’s Matt Tamanini and Chris Renne dove into all of the hot topics including Jaxon Smith-Njigba being unable to play in the College Football Playoff, Kevin Wilson taking the head coaching job at Tulsa, Buckeyes heading into the transfer portal, and much more.

They discuss the difficult road JSN has been on trying (and ultimately failing) to get back on the field this season and the difficult decision he had to make for the betterment of his team and his future.

Chris and Matt also dive into what Ryan Day needs to do with he newly opened offensive coordinator position, how Brian Hartline fits into that equation, and a few random names who could be on his target list. They also discuss the first two Buckeyes to enter the transfer portal this season.

Finally, they wrap up the episode talking about the benefits of being a fan blog and being able to ride the emotional swings of true fandom.

