LGHL Uncut Podcast: Ohio State women’s basketball’s McGuff, Harris, Greene on No. 3 ranking, more

On Monday, the Ohio State Buckeyes women’s basketball team achieved their highest ranking in the AP Poll since Nov. 2010. Beginning the year at No. 14, the Buckeyes won their first eight games, including wins against the then No. 5 ranked Tennessee Volunteers and then No. 18 ranked Louisville Cardinals.

Following the new position in the rankings, head coach Kevin McGuff and guards Rikki Harris and Madison Greene spoke with the media.

Coach McGuff largely dismissed the rankings, since he hasn’t been able to watch the other teams around the Buckeyes in the rankings, caring more about what their ranking will be at the end of the season. He also discusses what he’s seen change in guard Madison Greene after becoming a bench player and next-guard-up starter for injured guard Jacy Sheldon.

Also, McGuff discusses what he’s seen so far around the Big Ten, touting it as the deepest it's ever been. He also named a team that’s surprised him the most in conference results this season.

Harris and Greene interviewed together, taking on questions about the No. 3 ranking, the growth of forward Rebeka Mikulášiková over, mental health, and what they’ve noticed the change about coach McGuff in their four years at Ohio State.

That and more as the Buckeyes gear up for two games this week. On Thursday, they begin with an early 11:00 a.m. ET start against the University of New Hampshire before returning to Big Ten play on Sunday when they welcome the Michigan State Spartans to the Schottenstein Center.

