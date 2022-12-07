In Conversation: Is Brian Hartline the answer for OSU’s open offensive coordinator job?

On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love.

On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation,” LGHL’s Matt Tamanini and Josh Dooley — one of the co-hosts from LGHL’s flagship podcast “Hangout in the Holy Land” — discuss what is next for Ryan Day at the Buckeyes at the offensive coordinator position. With Kevin Wilson being officially named as the new head coach at Tulsa, Day will have a big decision to make sooner rather than later.

Will he turn over play calling to his new hire? Will he promote from within or find the best candidate on the open market? Will he find someone with a similar philosophy and pedigree, or will he look for a coach who brings something new to the offense?

With the football early signing period coming up on Dec. 21, it might behoove Day to move quickly and find his next OC, but with College Football Playoff prep, is that really feasible? Matt and Josh discuss that and much more.

