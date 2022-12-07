Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 7, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Kevin Wilson will continue coaching with Ohio State after accepting Tulsa job: ‘It’s my obligation to finish’
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
What Kevin Wilson taking Tulsa job means for Buckeyes
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Matt and Chris talked all about the Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Kevin Wilson news:
Five Buckeyes named to CBS Sports/247Sports All-American teams
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Five Questions as Buckeyes start Peach Bowl, playoff prep (paywall)
Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes
Column: Ranking the top three College Football Playoffs (hint: this one makes the cut)
Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State football vs. Michigan national championship game odds are already up. Who is favored?
Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
You have my attention:
Odds from @betonline_ag on all possible CFP Championship games.— Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) December 6, 2022
Ohio State -3 over Michigan
Georgia -8 over Michigan
Georgia -15 over TCU
Ohio State -10 over TCU
B1G Thoughts: Reviewing the Big Ten at the season’s end
Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land
You’re Nuts: What pre-transfer portal player would you have wanted at Ohio State?
Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
As offense grows, Ohio State freshman Roddy Gayle focused on defense
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Chris Holtmann understands ‘it takes a minute’ for freshmen to adjust to Big Ten competition
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
B1G WBB Week 4: ACC/Big Ten Challenge, overtime, B1G play begins
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Sasso Named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Soccer: Wootton, McLaughlin Earn All-Region Recognition
Ohio State Athletics
Men’s Ice Hockey: McWard Named B1G Third Star of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
