Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 7, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Kevin Wilson will continue coaching with Ohio State after accepting Tulsa job: ‘It’s my obligation to finish’

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

What Kevin Wilson taking Tulsa job means for Buckeyes

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Matt and Chris talked all about the Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Kevin Wilson news:

Five Buckeyes named to CBS Sports/247Sports All-American teams

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Five Questions as Buckeyes start Peach Bowl, playoff prep (paywall)

Austin Ward, Dotting the Eyes

Column: Ranking the top three College Football Playoffs (hint: this one makes the cut)

Megan Husslein, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State football vs. Michigan national championship game odds are already up. Who is favored?

Nathan Baird, cleveland.com

You have my attention:

Odds from @betonline_ag on all possible CFP Championship games.

Ohio State -3 over Michigan

Georgia -8 over Michigan

Georgia -15 over TCU

Ohio State -10 over TCU — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) December 6, 2022

B1G Thoughts: Reviewing the Big Ten at the season’s end

Jordan Williams, Land-Grant Holy Land

You’re Nuts: What pre-transfer portal player would you have wanted at Ohio State?

Brett Ludwiczak and Meredith Hein, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

As offense grows, Ohio State freshman Roddy Gayle focused on defense

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Chris Holtmann understands ‘it takes a minute’ for freshmen to adjust to Big Ten competition

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

B1G WBB Week 4: ACC/Big Ten Challenge, overtime, B1G play begins

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Sasso Named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Soccer: Wootton, McLaughlin Earn All-Region Recognition

Ohio State Athletics

Men’s Ice Hockey: McWard Named B1G Third Star of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

And now for something completely different...