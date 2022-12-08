Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 8, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

On the Gridiron

Michael Doss Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State has 10 players named to 2022 AP All-Big Ten teams

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Marvin Harrison Jr., Paris Johnson Jr., and J.T. Tuimoloau Received All-American Honors from The Athletic for Their Efforts in 2022

Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors

After being injured for most of his freshman year, Omari Abor is now officially a Buckeye!

PFF snap counts, player grades from Buckeyes regular season (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s family speaks out against ‘false claims’ about injury

Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba shows how college football’s opt-outrage is overblown in both directions

Jimmy Watkins, cleveland.com

ngl, this is Ryan Day and Ohio State’s fault for being so tight-lipped about injuries.

Being w my son yesterday for his first day of rehab and seeing his limitations for myself gave me peace w our families choice to get my son healthy. Encouraging him play would be selfish and abusive. I’m at peace bc I know he’s in the right hands 4 recovery. https://t.co/WQKZtWDF65 — Le Puma Noir (@MNjigba) December 7, 2022

C.J. Stroud and Ohio State’s Passing Attack Can Give the Buckeyes a Chance to Beat Georgia

Josh Poloha, Eleven Warriors

Big names to watch in the transfer portal for Ohio State

Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land

On the Hardwood

With Rutgers on tap, Ohio State preparing for another disruptive defense (paywall)

Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row

Four Ohio State freshmen give Buckeyes rare scoring output

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Freshmen, grad transfers paying early dividends for Buckeyes’ mens basketball team

David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State women’s basketball coach, players on No. 3 ranking

Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land

Hear the latest OSU WBB’s press conference with McGuff, Harris, and Greene

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Ohio State Wrestling: Sammy Sasso wins, Buckeyes take disappointing 8th at Cliff Keen Invitational

Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land

Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State Makes Third-Consecutive NCAA Regionals Appearance

Ohio State Athletics

Wheels up to Austin



But first let’s see how we got here #GoBucks #Team53 pic.twitter.com/zQX8JEg1C4 — Ohio State Women's Volleyball (@OhioStateWVB) December 6, 2022

Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes Reflect on NCAA Tournament Run, Seniors’ Departure

Gaurav Law, The Lantern

Shelley Graf Reflects on Time as First Female Drum Major

Meghan Beery, The Lantern

And now for something completely different...

