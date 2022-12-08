Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for December 8, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
On the Gridiron
Michael Doss Inducted into College Football Hall of Fame
Ohio State Athletics
Ohio State has 10 players named to 2022 AP All-Big Ten teams
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Marvin Harrison Jr., Paris Johnson Jr., and J.T. Tuimoloau Received All-American Honors from The Athletic for Their Efforts in 2022
Chase Brown, Eleven Warriors
After being injured for most of his freshman year, Omari Abor is now officially a Buckeye!
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 7, 2022
welcome to the brotherhood, @BigSmooth___ ❕ pic.twitter.com/TDs4ljUdoD
PFF snap counts, player grades from Buckeyes regular season (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s family speaks out against ‘false claims’ about injury
Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba shows how college football’s opt-outrage is overblown in both directions
Jimmy Watkins, cleveland.com
ngl, this is Ryan Day and Ohio State’s fault for being so tight-lipped about injuries.
Being w my son yesterday for his first day of rehab and seeing his limitations for myself gave me peace w our families choice to get my son healthy. Encouraging him play would be selfish and abusive. I’m at peace bc I know he’s in the right hands 4 recovery. https://t.co/WQKZtWDF65— Le Puma Noir (@MNjigba) December 7, 2022
C.J. Stroud and Ohio State’s Passing Attack Can Give the Buckeyes a Chance to Beat Georgia
Josh Poloha, Eleven Warriors
Big names to watch in the transfer portal for Ohio State
Gene Ross, Land-Grant Holy Land
On the Hardwood
With Rutgers on tap, Ohio State preparing for another disruptive defense (paywall)
Andy Backstrom, Lettermen Row
Four Ohio State freshmen give Buckeyes rare scoring output
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Freshmen, grad transfers paying early dividends for Buckeyes’ mens basketball team
David M. Wheeler, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ohio State women’s basketball coach, players on No. 3 ranking
Thomas Costello, Land-Grant Holy Land
Hear the latest OSU WBB’s press conference with McGuff, Harris, and Greene
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Ohio State Wrestling: Sammy Sasso wins, Buckeyes take disappointing 8th at Cliff Keen Invitational
Josh Dooley, Land-Grant Holy Land
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State Makes Third-Consecutive NCAA Regionals Appearance
Ohio State Athletics
Wheels up to Austin— Ohio State Women's Volleyball (@OhioStateWVB) December 6, 2022
But first let’s see how we got here #GoBucks #Team53 pic.twitter.com/zQX8JEg1C4
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes Reflect on NCAA Tournament Run, Seniors’ Departure
Gaurav Law, The Lantern
Shelley Graf Reflects on Time as First Female Drum Major
Meghan Beery, The Lantern
And now for something completely different...
I know that there are dozens (or hundreds) of extra layers of geopolitical ramifications at play here, but for now, this is just really fantastic news.
Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner.— President Biden (@POTUS) December 8, 2022
She is safe.
She is on a plane.
She is on her way home. pic.twitter.com/FmHgfzrcDT
