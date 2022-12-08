LGHL Uncut Podcast: Thierry, McMahon, McGuff on New Hampshire blowout, Brittney Griner release

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

The Ohio State women’s basketball team played an early, 11:00 a.m. ET, basketball game on Thursday against the University of New Hampshire. In a crowd full of up to 4,000 elementary-aged kids celebrating good school attendance, the Buckeyes played a lethargic first half and then a record-tying second half in a 92-36 win over the Wildcats.

After the game, after the hours of screaming subsided and kids returned to school, head coach Kevin McGuff and forwards Taylor Thierry and Cotie McMahon spoke about the win.

Thierry discussed the play of her teammate McMahon, adjustments the players had to make at halftime, and how the Buckeyes reacted to the release of Brittney Griner from Russian imprisonment.

McMahon went into detail about what it means to play in front of kids, and how it can motivate them to play the game themselves. Also, her thoughts on Thierry’s game and the big turnaround the team made to hold the Wildcats to seven second-half points.

Coach McGuff gave insight into what he said in the locker room to his team, the record-tying defensive effort in the second half, and his feelings about the Griner release.

All of that and more in the Buckeyes’ last game before returning to Big Ten play on Sunday, against the Michigan State Spartans, now on Uncut.

Connect with Thomas:

Twitter: @1ThomasCostello

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com