Buckeyes make the cut for five-star defensive lineman, check in on 2025 offensive tackle

The most pressing need remaining in the 2023 class has been an elite edge rusher. For what seems like an eternity now, Ohio State has been in the mix for three of the nation’s best, and most recruiting followers can name them by heart. Going through this process, the Buckeyes have seen their momentum come and go, but at least have remained in serious contention for their top targets.

On Thursday, the Buckeyes found their name once again in a solid spot, as five-star talent Matayo Uiagalelei named his final three schools. Oregon and USC being the other two, in addition to Ohio State, isn’t a surprise by any means, but cements what most believed to be Uiagalelei’s top three schools for some time now.

Destined to go the distance in his recruitment timeline wise, Matayo has really seen all he can from the Ohio State side of things. After being on campus multiple times and getting the stamp of approval from his family, the Buckeyes don’t need to show much more, but down the stretch are still going to go full head of steam after him until pen hits paper.

The No. 28 player nationally, Uiagalelei would be a massive addition to Ohio State’s 2023 class, and would be the boost that honestly feels needed at this point, but there’s plenty of work still to be done to make that a reality.

BREAKING: Five-Star Egde Matayo Uiagalelei is down to 3️⃣ Schools!



The 6’5 265 Edge from Bellflower, CA is ranked as a Top 25 Player in the ‘23 Class.



Younger brother of Former Five-Star QB DJ Uiagalelei.https://t.co/hLYdoouvWp pic.twitter.com/xY8IRLbcmM — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 8, 2022

Coach Frye makes a stop in Georgia

It’s crootin’ season for Ohio State and the rest of the college football landscape right now. Even with the College Football Playoff looming in the near future, the staff knows just how important it is to say active on the trail. Now more than ever, the Buckeyes are in some battles for their remaining top targets, and there’s no time to waste when it comes to checking in on both current class of 2023 guys and even players that are in the next couple of cycles.

That said, yesterday offensive line coach Justin Frye was on the road and made a stop in Evans, Georgia. Taking time to visit with the head coach at Evans, Frye was likely there to talk about 2025 offensive tackle target, Mason Short. A 6-foot-7, 280 pound sophomore, Short is already one of the top players in the country regardless of position and it makes sense when you consider his size.

The No. 28 player nationally, Short is already considered to be the third best tackle in the class and the fourth best player from Georgia in 2025 all per the 247Sports Composite. Already nearing 20 offers to his name from the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Florida State, and a host of others, it’s pretty easy to see why the Buckeyes jumped in this recruitment as early as they did.

Making an appearance in person shows how highly Ohio State thinks of Short, and this early on in his recruiting process, the Buckeyes are hoping to make more than just an impression. Frye will certainly keep in contact as he was brought here not only to develop the offensive line itself, but also the raise the level of recruiting. Landing a top national tackle hasn’t been easy for Ohio State, but in the 2025 class it looks as if Short will be one of those candidates to hopefully change the narrative.

Great 7:30 am start to the day with Ohio state in the building! E-town is different with recruiting! @CoachJFrye@EHSKnightsFB pic.twitter.com/fobGZxMWyw — Barrett Davis (@barrettdavis4) December 8, 2022

Quick Hits

Ohio State has benefitted mightily over the years from their top in-state products, and keeping with the offensive line trend, the Buckeyes are hoping that remains the case. With three in-state offensive line commits in the 2023 class, Frye has a stable of talent coming in that will know what it means not only to be a big time player, but also what it means to be a Buckeye.

Among the many accolades these young men already possess, on Thursday both Luke Montgomery and Joshua Padilla were named first-team All-State for division one in Ohio. A major honor for both, this further shows the caliber of players Ohio State is getting especially with how competitive Ohio high school football is in the biggest division.