Buck Off Podcast: First thoughts on Georgia, Ohio State OC vacancy, and the JSN situation

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I’m joined by Jordan Williams to discuss Ohio State’s biggest stories from the week and get into the the Buckeyes’ playoff opponent in the Georgia Bulldogs.

We start the show with a long discussion about our initial thoughts surrounding Ohio State’s Peach Bowl matchup. In this conversation, we get into some key stats for the Buckeyes and how they compare to Georgia. Then we look at how the cultures of the programs will have just as much an impact as the game plans starting with the margins.

Then we get into a talk about Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson moving on from the program. We assess the opportunity this provides for coaches in-house, but our real conversation dives into some outside options. This discussion leads to a talk about why sometimes the outside isn’t always bad.

Next, we look at the Jaxon Smith-Njigba situations. This topic gets into the common theme of fans disregarding players being people. Then we talk about how opportunistic “journalists” take irresponsible approaches to stories like this for the audience to swallow.

Then, to close out the show, we get into our final thoughts and send you on the road!

