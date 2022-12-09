LGHL Uncut Podcast: Holden, Key, Holtmann on Rutgers buzzer-beating hysteria

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Well, if you missed Tanner Holden’s last-second buzzer-beating three-pointer at the Schottenstein Center Thursday night, I apologize. After 39 minutes and 55 seconds of agonizing, back-and-forth battling between two physical Big Ten teams, it was one shot that mattered, and that shot was a blind heave from Holden that won the Buckeyes the game, 67-66.

After the game, the man of the hour spoke with the media, as well as Zed Key who set a career-high with 22 points, and head coach Chris Holtmann. The Buckeyes blew an 11-point first-half lead and trailed with five seconds remaining as well, but were able to pull it out right at the horn.

Holden spoke first, letting everyone know that he actually couldn’t see the basket when he shot the ball, nor could he see if it went in — he knew when the crowd let him know. Key said it was even crazier than his game-winner against Akron last season.

Holtmann spent as much time talking about point guard Bruce Thornton as he did Holden afterward, praising some of the plays Thornton made during the “guts” of the game. He also said Holden was subbed into the game with five seconds left because they were anticipating him needing to inbound the ball full court.

Connect with Connor:

Twitter: @lemons_connor

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com