Ohio State lands multiple PWO commits

Mondays are always one of the busiest days of the work week, and this proves true when looking at the Ohio State football program. This past Monday, Ryan Day and the new Ohio State coaching staff worked together in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center for the first time and also held a press conference with the media. With all this going on, the Buckeyes still found a way to make the recruiting headlines.

Ohio State earns PWO commitments

Not discussed nearly as much as probably should, Ohio State year in year out brings in solid preferred walk-ons with every recruiting class. With this year’s recruiting class almost finalized, Ohio State is quietly still adding talent to next year’s squad. PWO’s are almost always looked at as depth at best, but it is far from unheard of to see these player’s eventually earn scholarships and develop real roles with the team in the future.

Ohio State brings in some of the top PWO’s in the nation as some kids see more value in being a PWO with Ohio State than taking a scholarship offer from smaller schools. This was the case Monday, as the Buckeyes brought in multiple PWO’s with high upside.

The first to commit was Jaylon Stoker out of Cincinnati, Ohio (Princeton). Stoker is listed at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds and played linebacker for Princeton. Stoker will also be joining his former high school teammate and current Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. in Columbus.

Shortly after Stoker announced his commitment, the Buckeyes earned another preferred walk-on. This came from Northern Ohio when Colin Kaufmann of Avon, Ohio (Avon HS) also announced his commitment to the Buckeyes. While Kauffman may be a PWO, he does boast a elite speed. As a track athlete, Kauffman ran a 7.14 60m and a 10.69 100m, according to MileSplitOH. Kaufmann played defensive back for Avon High School and also returned kicks.

Ohio State was not done adding to its incoming class, as on Monday night the Buckeyes earned a third PWO commitment. This came when Brenten Jones of Steubenville, Ohio (Steubenville HS) announced his commitment to the Buckeyes. Jones plays both defensive back and wide receiver for Steubenville, and he also runs both the 200m and 400m in track.

Quick Hits

Ohio State played host this weekend to recent 2022 four-star DL commit Hero Kanu. Kanu said that he loved his time in Columbus and wished he didn’t have to leave. It seems that Ryan Day also loved what he saw from Kanu this weekend, and spoke very highly of what he sees in the German’s future as a Buckeye.

Ryan Day on Ohio State defensive tackle signee Hero Kanu: “His personality’s excellent, his work ethic’s excellent ... He’s a joy to work with that way ... It’s just exciting to think about the potential that might be there.” — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) January 31, 2022