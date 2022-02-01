 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Play Like a Girl Podcast: How three Buckeyes got the Bengals to the Super Bowl

Joey B’s performance was good, too.

By Meredith Hein and meganhusslein
On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Megan and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between.

Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:

Welcome back, folks! If we were expecting a letdown after the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, we were sorely mistaken. This week, Megan and Meredith talk the latest slate of games ahead of a surprising Super Bowl matchup. It didn’t hurt that three former Buckeyes had major plays on defense to secure the win for the Bengals.

Plus, where would we be without more entertaining moments from our favorite once-upon-a-time Ohio State quarterback, Joe Burrow?

The NFL wasn’t the only thing in action this weekend. Meredith and Megan also discussed the Winter Olympics, opening this week, plus more on the Australian Open.

