Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 1, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Vonn Bell describes interception of Patrick Mahomes in overtime, how Bengals defense has made crucial plays
- Sam Marsdale, Bucknuts
Former Ohio State OG Jonah Jackson named to 2022 Pro Bowl
- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated
Overhauling Ohio State’s defensive staff a tough but necessary decision for Ryan Day
- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
‘A fresh start.’ Ryan Day explains overhaul of Ohio State’s defense
- Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
Update: Jaxon Smith-Njigba is pretty good at this whole football thing.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba's 91.7 PFF Grade is the highest by a Big 10 WR since 2014 pic.twitter.com/UD9jBJUTHW— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 1, 2022
Newly hired Ohio State assistance coaches speak for first time
- Garrick Hodge, Eleven Warriors
New DC Jim Knowles checked every box for Ryan Day
- Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Cornerback Sevyn Banks “moving on” from Ohio State
- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated
Jerron Cage, Palaie Gaoteote, Teradja Mitchell returning for another season
- Dave Biddle, Bucknuts
On the Hardwood
Chris Holtmann wants more from several OSU starters, seniors after Purdue loss
- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Resilient Buckeyes show progress despite last-second loss at Purdue
- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Adding this Duane Washington gif into the rolodex...
mood 2#PacersWin pic.twitter.com/TPRKGCMA62— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 1, 2022
OSU’s Chris Holtmann talks injuries, scheduling, Purdue loss and more on radio show
- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Women’s Hoops: Ohio State knocks off Iowa in high-scoring affair, 92-88
- Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Outside the Schott and Shoe
Ohio State relaxes pandemic restrictions on gatherings, dining and concessions
- Ohio State News
Former Ohio State wrestler Kyle Snyder wins third Yariguin Grand Prix Title
- Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Gallery: Women’s gymnastics vs. Rutgers Sunday
- Staff, The Lantern
Men’s Hockey: Recap: Netminder Dobeš nearly unbeaten against Penn State
- Craig Merz, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Baseball: The late Bill Wells will leave a legacy at Ohio State
- Steven Kishpaugh, The Lantern
