Bucketheads Podcast: Buckeyes drop a tough one against Rutgers, showdown with Michigan looms

Land-Grant Holy Land’s newest podcast, ‘Bucketheads’ takes you on a journey across the college basketball landscape every episode. The only basketball-focused podcast in the LGHL family of podcasts, co-hosts Connor Lemons and Justin Golba give the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes as well as all the other happenings in the college hoops world. ‘Bucketheads’ will be released every Thursday throughout the regular season.

In the 27th episode of the Bucketheads podcast, Connor and Justin talk about the Buckeyes’ incredibly demoralizing loss against Rutgers. How does this affect the rest of the season and does this put the nail in the coffin of their Big Ten title hopes?

They also preview the Michigan game and preview a possible #BOOM for the Buckeyes 2023 recruiting class.

