Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 10, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Seven Buckeyes invited to 2022 NFL Combine

- Patrick Murphy, 247Sports

Ohio State’s spring football game on April 16 to kick off at noon

- Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

College football SP+ preseason projections for 2022 ($$)

- Bill Connelly, ESPN

Isaiah Prince “never stopped believing in journey from OSU to Bengals starter

- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Former Ohio State receiver Jalin Marshall signs with Edmonton Elks

- Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

On the Hardwood

Rutgers storms back to take down Ohio State, 66-64

- Justin Golba, LGHL

Buckeyes fall apart in Final Four minutes against Rutgers in latest road

- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Rutgers brings the noise, sinks Ohio State Buckeyes on decisive late run

- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Women’s Basketball: Jacy Sheldon added to Wade Award watch list

- Thomas Costello, LGHL

Meechie Johnson leaves Rutgers game with ankle injury

- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated

Outside the Schott and Shoe

Ohio State’s men’s tennis team is ranked No. 1 in the country!

After a great weekend, the Buckeyes have risen to No. 1! First time since 2019. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/2wNE21H73G — Ohio State M Tennis (@OhioStateMTEN) February 9, 2022

Softball: Ohio State ready to kick off 2022 season this weekend in Florida

- Megan Husslein, The Lantern

Buckeyes celebrate Bengals’ return to Super Bowl

- Zachary Taylor, The Lantern

Men's Swim & Dive: Buckeyes back in action at Ohio State Winter Invitational

- Ohio State Athletics