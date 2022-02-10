Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 10, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Seven Buckeyes invited to 2022 NFL Combine
- Patrick Murphy, 247Sports
Ohio State’s spring football game on April 16 to kick off at noon
- Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
College football SP+ preseason projections for 2022 ($$)
- Bill Connelly, ESPN
Isaiah Prince “never stopped believing in journey from OSU to Bengals starter
- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State receiver Jalin Marshall signs with Edmonton Elks
- Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
On the Hardwood
Rutgers storms back to take down Ohio State, 66-64
- Justin Golba, LGHL
Buckeyes fall apart in Final Four minutes against Rutgers in latest road
- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Rutgers brings the noise, sinks Ohio State Buckeyes on decisive late run
- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Women’s Basketball: Jacy Sheldon added to Wade Award watch list
- Thomas Costello, LGHL
Meechie Johnson leaves Rutgers game with ankle injury
- Andrew Lind, Sports Illustrated
Outside the Schott and Shoe
Ohio State’s men’s tennis team is ranked No. 1 in the country!
After a great weekend, the Buckeyes have risen to No. 1! First time since 2019. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/2wNE21H73G— Ohio State M Tennis (@OhioStateMTEN) February 9, 2022
Softball: Ohio State ready to kick off 2022 season this weekend in Florida
- Megan Husslein, The Lantern
Buckeyes celebrate Bengals’ return to Super Bowl
- Zachary Taylor, The Lantern
Men's Swim & Dive: Buckeyes back in action at Ohio State Winter Invitational
- Ohio State Athletics
Loading comments...