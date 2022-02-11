Ohio State’s postponed game vs Iowa rescheduled for Feb. 19, Indiana pushed back to Feb. 21

After last week’s home matchup with Iowa (16-7, 6-6) was cancelled due to issues with their plane, the No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (14-6, 7-4) have rescheduled the game to be played on February 19 at 2:30 p.m. ET in Columbus at the Schottenstein Center. It will be a nationally televised game on FOX. Originally scheduled for Feb. 3, Iowa was unable to fly out the night before due to mechanical issues with their plane. A winter storm in Ohio then prevented the Hawkeyes from flying on the day of the game, forcing the contest to be postponed.

If you’re sitting there saying “Hey, I already have tickets to Ohio State’s game against Indiana on the 19th, what gives?” just hold your horses. The Buckeyes’ game versus the Hoosiers has been pushed back two days to February 21 at 7:00 to make room for Iowa.The game against Indiana will be broadcast on FS1.

While the Buckeyes are above the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten standings, they are no pushover. Iowa is No. 17 in KenPom so far, four spots above Ohio State. They are No. 19 in the NET rankings, one spot below the Buckeyes, and are currently in ninth-place in the Big Ten. They also hung an absurd 110 points on Maryland last night in College Park. The Hawkeyes are an intriguing opponent for this Ohio State team since both teams treat defense as optional at times, but the Buckeyes need all nine of their B1G home games on the schedule if they want to catch the top dogs in the conference.

With the addition of the Iowa game, Ohio State will now play nine games over the final four weeks of the season. They will only have one day to prepare for Indiana, but they certainly prefer that to not having Iowa on the schedule at all.

Ohio State’s next game is tomorrow evening on the road against Michigan (13-9, 7-5) at 6:00 p.m. ET.