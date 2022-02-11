Ohio State makes the cut for a pair of 2023 targets

While Ohio State’s staff is busy preparing for the 2022 college football season, they remain focused on making sure the talent level in Columbus remains consistent by bringing in the best possible players from the recruiting trail. At lot of work goes into landing the top targets on their board, but on Thursday the staff saw some of their labor pay off as a pair of prospects in the 2023 class listed Ohio State among their top schools.

In-state offensive lineman trims it down to six

The beat goes on as it has all week for in-state recruiting prospects. On Thursday, another Ohio native in the 2023 class updated their recruitment and gave the Buckeyes some good news. Whether Ohio State brought in a new offensive line coach or not this year, Lakota East product Austin Siereveld was going to be a priority for the coaching staff, and him being inside state lines for a position of importance makes him that much more valuable to the 2023 class.

Announcing the latest in his recruitment via his Twitter account, Siereveld released a list of six remaining schools he is still considering before shutting it down completely and committing to the school of his choice. Included in the mix were Iowa, Michigan, Cincinnati, Notre Dame, Alabama, and of course Ohio State. After having nearly 20 offers to his name, getting it down to six schools shows the process is moving for Siereveld, but there’s still time for any of the six to make major moves.

Currently, Siereveld checks in as the seventh-best player in Ohio for his class as well as the 23rd-best interior offensive lineman and No. 326 player nationally regardless of position. For Ohio State, the Buckeyes already are in solid position to land another in-state target, but position coach Justin Frye will certainly continue the pursuit in a way that really shows how important he is to Ohio State’s 2023 class overall.

Top 6! Thank you to all of the coaches and schools who have recruited me! pic.twitter.com/jdGq1Rg4fi — Austin Siereveld (@SiereveldAustin) February 10, 2022

Ohio State makes final group for top tight end

Tight end is obviously a huge position of need for Ohio State moving forward. Now that Jeremy Ruckert is off to the NFL, the depth chart at tight end is full of question marks. Guys like Joe Royer, Mitch Rossi and Gee Scott Jr. will battle it out for playing time in 2022, but the Buckeyes clearly need more at the position. After bringing in Bennett Christian in the 2022 class, Ohio State will likely look to add at least two tight ends in the 2023 cycle.

They got at least one step closer with one of their top tight end targets on Thursday, as four-star TE Walker Lyons announced his top six schools via Twitter. Cutting things down from over 30 offers, the California native is now taking a closer look at Alabama, BYU, Stanford, USC, Utah and Ohio State.

A four-star in the 2023 class, Lyons currently ranks as the No. 4 TE and the No. 73 overall player in the cycle. He is also listed as the No. 7 player in the talent-rich state of California. Standing at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Lyons is a very productive player at Folsom High School. Over 13 games during the 2021-22 season, he recorded 42 receptions for 646 yards and seven touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Lyons previously visited Ohio State in June, and hopes to take another trip to Columbus this fall. In speaking with On3, Lyons said OSU was one of his first big offers outside of the Pac-12, and was the first school he visited last summer, lauding his strong relationship with head coach Ryan Day. The Buckeyes are also in pursuit of his high school teammate, 2023 four-star WR Rico Flores.

Quick Hits

Speaking of tight ends, Ohio State will be getting a visit from another big tight end target next month. Four-star TE Mac Markway will be making the trip to Columbus on March 26, according to his Twitter account. The St. Louis native is the No. 5 TE in the country and the No. 95 player overall in the 2023 class.