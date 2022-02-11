Buck Off Podcast: Ohio State 2023 National Champs?, Michigan’s new staff, Super Bowl picks

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

On today’s episode of “Buck Off with Christopher Renne,” I am joined, as always, by Jordan Williams for the fourth episode of Ohio State’s offseason and we discuss why ESPN thinks Ohio State will be national champions.

We begin the show by talking about the NFL MVP (recorded before the awards) and we discuss a former Buckeye foe. We then discuss the value of the MVP award and why it has become a postseason award as well.

After that, we discuss ESPN anointing Ohio State 2022 national championship with their Production Return Rate stats and the number one SP+ ranking. We talk about the last few leaders in these rankings and why Ohio State is poised for a huge year with all the weapons on the current roster.

We then discuss the finalized Michigan coaching staff and why lightning doesn’t always strike twice. The Wolverines hired a new defensive coordinator and we discuss the reasons this might not be the best move which relates closely to Ohio State. After the break we discuss the promotions from within in their program and why the Gattis impact is complicated.

Our final discussion, we talk about Luke Montgomery’s recruitment, and give our expert prediction. Then we get into our Super Bowl picks, talk the field turf challenge, and lastly tell you why the Spring game is awesome.

