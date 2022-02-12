In Conversation Podcast: Ohio State women’s basketball update with Wyatt Crosher

On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love.

On today’s episode, I am in conversation with the former associate editor of the Buckeye Sports Bulletin and the publisher of the Hoopla newsletter, Wyatt Crosher. Wyatt is still a regular co-host with our old friend Patrick Mayhorn on the BSB podcast, but he has moved away from covering Ohio State and college sports in general in the past year, but via his newsletter he still provides expert analysis of a variety of sports and pop culture topics, first and foremost Big Ten women’s basketball.

So, for those of us who are just remembering that OSU sponsors two whole varsity basketball teams, Wyatt is here to give us a quick crash course on all things Buckeye women’s basketball. Well, Buckeye women’s basketball and “Jackass Forever.”

