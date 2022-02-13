 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

LGHL Uncut: Holtmann, Russell, Liddell discuss important win over Michigan

And the head coach advocates for Liddell to be a bigger factor in the Big Ten Player of the Year discussion.

By Matt Tamanini and Connor Lemons

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at Michigan Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conference, but also from individual interview sessions.

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

In this episode you will hear uncut press conference from Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann and players E.J. Liddell and Cedric Russell following the men’s basketball Buckeyes’ 68-57 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday night. Liddell discussed how he turned an unusual number of 1-on-1 opportunities into a 28-point night, Russell discussed facing off against a familiar foe — just in completely different environments — and Holtmann pleaded with the media to start talking about Liddell as a legitimate candidate for the Big Ten’s Player of the Year Award.

Connect with the Podcast:
Twitter: @BucketheadsLGHL

Connect with Connor:
Twitter: @lemons_connor

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com

More From Land-Grant Holy Land

Loading comments...