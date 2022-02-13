LGHL Uncut: Holtmann, Russell, Liddell discuss important win over Michigan

Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conference, but also from individual interview sessions.

In this episode you will hear uncut press conference from Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann and players E.J. Liddell and Cedric Russell following the men’s basketball Buckeyes’ 68-57 win over the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday night. Liddell discussed how he turned an unusual number of 1-on-1 opportunities into a 28-point night, Russell discussed facing off against a familiar foe — just in completely different environments — and Holtmann pleaded with the media to start talking about Liddell as a legitimate candidate for the Big Ten’s Player of the Year Award.

