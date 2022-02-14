I-70 Football Podcast: Breaking down the Big Ten’s 2021 “Upper Bowl Tier” teams

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 podcast. On this show we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.

In this episode of “The I-70 Football Show,” we discuss the “upper bowl tier” teams. Iowa, Penn State and Wisconsin all had relatively successful seasons, but they weren’t the cream of the crop in the Big Ten.

Penn State struggled for a second season in a row, but still reached bowl eligibility. Wisconsin started out slow with a 1-3 record, then won seven straight games behind their future star running back. Iowa almost reached the mountaintop — getting as high as the No. 2 team in the nation — but couldn’t sustain their success, ending the season at 10-4. Despite having the worst record of the three teams, we’re still higher on Penn State than Iowa or Wisconsin going into 2022.

In a slow Big Ten cycle, we also get into some NBA trade deadlines talk, discuss why no one cares about LeBron’s new record and NBA superstar fatigue. In our weekly pit stops, Jordan once again hates on the Pro Football Hall of Fame because they didn’t select Reggie Wayne for the 2022 class. Dante celebrates T.J Watt finally getting NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

