Four-star defensive end set to visit Ohio State

The Ohio State football program is one of the nation’s best, and this is a result of dedication and constant work. Despite being in the heart of winter, the Buckeyes are aggressively hitting the recruiting trail. Monday was a busy day for the Buckeyes, and in case you missed them making the recruiting headlines, no need to worry as Land-Grant Holy Land has you covered.

Ohio State to play host to four-star DE

The Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting class recently wrapped up, and the haul was again one of the best in the country. Ohio State, led by Ryan Day, is consistently securing impressive recruiting hauls and the trend doesn’t look like it will be bucked anytime soon as the Buckeyes already hold the No. 12 class in 2023 with four verbal commits — a number which could increase later this week.

The college football recruiting world is in the middle of a dead period for February, but once lifted the Buckeyes will once again be busy playing host to the nation’s top talents. The team is already scheduling visits, and on Monday a four-star defensive end announced he would be making the trek to Columbus in March.

Four-star DE Desmond Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, MD / Charles Herbert Flowers) announced on Twitter a March 5th visit to Ohio State is in the works.

I will be at Ohio State on March 5th #GoBucks @_brayofficial pic.twitter.com/Gp3yGQjnbj — Desmond Umeozulu ☨ (@KashDez) February 15, 2022

Umeozulu has seen his recruitment increase significantly since the turn of the year. Since the start of 2022, the blue-chip edge defender has earned offers from the likes of Georgia, Clemson, Texas A&M, Michigan, Penn State, Florida State, West Virginia and Duke. However, Ohio State has not yet offered the Maryland native.

If next month’s visit goes as planned, expect an offer to follow soon after. Additionally, the Buckeyes could vault themselves into real-contender status, as Penn State and Duke are the only other two schools to play host to Umeozulu as of yet.

Ohio State is already making the defensive line unit a priority in the 2023 class, as the team already holds a verbal commitment from three-star DL Will Smith. Umeozulu would make for an excellent addition to Smith.

Umeozulu is the No. 235 overall prospect in the 247 Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 21 DE. He is also the No. 4 prospect from Maryland.

Ohio State four-star DE target gets new scouting report

Continuing the trend with Ohio State prioritizing the defensive line in the 2023 recruiting class, the Buckeyes currently sit in the top 10 for four-star defensive end prospect Ta’Mere Robinson, who included them in his top schools late last year.

I just want to take the time to say I am thankful for all the schools that offered me an opportunity to come and play for them, but Me and my family decided it’s time to start narrowing down to a few schools!! Happy Thanksgiving @Hayesfawcett3 @210ths @Evolve2tenths @_Drew_55 pic.twitter.com/TpSHOxZrKB — ᴛᴀᴅᴅᴇʀ ③ (@TaMereRobinson3) November 25, 2021

Robinson’s junior season of high school football was cut short due to injury. This injury did not stop him from receiving offers from some of the top college football programs across the nation.

On Monday, Brian Dohn of 247Sports released a new scouting report on the Ohio State target:

Frame and build offers position versatility as an edge who can grow into defensive lineman. Multi-sport athlete competes in track and field (shot put and relay) and basketball as well. Saw live in camp setting and has length and does not shy away from competing. Had junior season end in mid October and underwent surgery to repair MCL and ACL. Has drive and determination to come back strong. Lines up as edge, safety and slot corner for Brashear. Agile, athletic and instinctual. Fires off quickly and gets down hill when going after quarterback. Showed frame flexibility to dip should and explode around edge. Possesses hip looseness to change direction and accelerate. Has quick feet and plays balanced. Has ability to be physical in the run game in the box. Shows speed to chase down play from behind. Sometimes goes for big hit rather than wrapping up and tackling. Has to play lower when engaging offensive lineman. Needs to continue to work on technique in terms of keeping offensive lineman’s hands off. Needs to develop move sets. Must continue to increase strength to be able to play in the box. Multi-year starter at Top 15 program. Mid-round NFL draft selection potential.

Robinson is the No. 130 overall prospect in the 247 Sports Composite Rankings and is the No. 10 DE. He is also the No. 3 prospect from the state of Pennsylvania.

