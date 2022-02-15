Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 15, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.

You’re welcome!

For your Earholes...

Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio

On the Gridiron

Jordan Fuller’s Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl

- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Ohio State listed as way-too-early favorites over both Alabama and Georgia

- Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors

Evaluating Ohio State’s highly touted 2018 class that hasn’t panned out ($$)

- Bill Landis, The Athletic

Tis the season.

Ohio State football players seeing increased intensity in winter workouts

- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell agrees to new $5 million-per-year deal through 2028

- Pete Thamel, ESPN

ESPN, Big Ten enter exclusive window for rights

- John Ourand, Sports Business Journal

On the Hardwood

Ohio State women’s basketball beats Illinois 86-67 on big night for Rikki Harris

- Thomas Costello, LGHL

Chris Holtmann talks Gene Brown, Seth Towns, Urban Meyer and more on radio

- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State assistant coach Ryan Pedon previews second matchup with Minnesota

- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors

Bracket experts see Buckeyes as middle seed

- Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Ohio State’s Taylor Mikesell honored, women’s basketball moves up in poll

- Thomas Costello, LGHL

Outside the Schott and Shoe

Jesse Tyndall takes home a weekly Big Ten honor.

Weekly Awards Alert



Jesse Tyndall of @OhioStateMGYM is the #B1GMGYM Gymnast of the Week!



‍♂️ Earned wins in all-around (81.05) and on parallel bars (season-high 13.80), added career high on pommel horse (13.45) in Feb. 12 win over Michigan



https://t.co/BrVwJy7l2t pic.twitter.com/sewylYXGiC — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) February 14, 2022

Men’s Tennis: No. 1 OSU earns fourth-straight top 10 win against No. 6 Wake Forest

- Kole Emplit, The Lantern

Men’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes offense rolls, defeat Cleveland State 17-9

- Jack Bay-Vinka, The Lantern