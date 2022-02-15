Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 15, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
For your Earholes...
On the Gridiron
Jordan Fuller’s Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl
- Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Ohio State listed as way-too-early favorites over both Alabama and Georgia
- Kevin Harrish, Eleven Warriors
Evaluating Ohio State’s highly touted 2018 class that hasn’t panned out ($$)
- Bill Landis, The Athletic
Tis the season.
@BRobinson_42 pic.twitter.com/PjGJjLeCbR— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) February 14, 2022
Ohio State football players seeing increased intensity in winter workouts
- Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell agrees to new $5 million-per-year deal through 2028
- Pete Thamel, ESPN
ESPN, Big Ten enter exclusive window for rights
- John Ourand, Sports Business Journal
On the Hardwood
Ohio State women’s basketball beats Illinois 86-67 on big night for Rikki Harris
- Thomas Costello, LGHL
Chris Holtmann talks Gene Brown, Seth Towns, Urban Meyer and more on radio
- Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State assistant coach Ryan Pedon previews second matchup with Minnesota
- Griffin Strom, Eleven Warriors
Bracket experts see Buckeyes as middle seed
- Patrick Mayhorn, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Ohio State’s Taylor Mikesell honored, women’s basketball moves up in poll
- Thomas Costello, LGHL
Outside the Schott and Shoe
Jesse Tyndall takes home a weekly Big Ten honor.
Weekly Awards Alert— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) February 14, 2022
Jesse Tyndall of @OhioStateMGYM is the #B1GMGYM Gymnast of the Week!
♂️ Earned wins in all-around (81.05) and on parallel bars (season-high 13.80), added career high on pommel horse (13.45) in Feb. 12 win over Michigan
https://t.co/BrVwJy7l2t pic.twitter.com/sewylYXGiC
Men’s Tennis: No. 1 OSU earns fourth-straight top 10 win against No. 6 Wake Forest
- Kole Emplit, The Lantern
Men’s Lacrosse: Buckeyes offense rolls, defeat Cleveland State 17-9
- Jack Bay-Vinka, The Lantern
