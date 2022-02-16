Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Way-too-early depth chart predictions — Defense

The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!

Listen to the episode and subscribe:

After breaking down the offense on last week’s episode, this week the guys are taking a stab at projecting the depth chart on the defensive side of the ball. While the offense has a good number of clear starters in 2022, the defense has a ton more question marks, both because of personnel changes and the introduction of Jim Knowles’ defensive system. Obviously the Ohio State defense must play much better if the Buckeyes wish to make it back to the College Football Playoff, and as a result you will likely see a bunch of new faces out there this fall.

