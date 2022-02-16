Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 16, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Monday through Friday, we’ll be collecting all of the articles, tweets, features, interviews, videos, podcasts, memes, photos, and whatever else we stumble across on the interwebz and putting them in our daily “Why is this News?” article. That way, you’ll have a one-stop-shop for all of the most important Buckeye news, jokes, and analysis.
You’re welcome!
For your Earholes...
Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio
On the Gridiron
Luke Fickell helped to make Perry Eliano’s adjustment to Ohio State easier
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
McCalister Joins Knowles at Ohio State with Championship Ambitions
Gaurav Law, The Lantern
He might not have been the highest rated DB in OSU’s 2022 class, but Jyaire is looking to make a difference right away.
#OhioState cornerback Jyaire Brown is "looking to come in and play freshman year.” (FREE via @davebiddle)https://t.co/g8pNAyUnQQ pic.twitter.com/wHceZ8Cfhv— Bucknuts (@Bucknuts247) February 16, 2022
How Ohio roots, Louisiana upbringing prepared Jyaire Brown for Buckeyes (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Freshman TE Bennett Christian provides Buckeyes with blocking ability (paywall)
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
Ohio State Football Players Seeing Increased Intensity in Winter Workouts After Buckeyes Fell Short of Goals Last Season
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
Listen to this fantasy-expert LGHL alum. He know what he’s talking about.
You got 6 months and that's it to buy Curtis Samuel low in dynasty for the life of my idk what everyone is waiting for— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) February 16, 2022
Recapping the performances by former Ohio State players in the Super Bowl
Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land
Ranking Ohio State’s Top 15 Performers from the 2021 NFL Season
Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors
On the Hardwood
Perfect at Home: Buckeyes bury Gophers, stay unbeaten in Columbus
Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land
Per Ohio State: Minnesota's 45 points are the fewest allowed by the #Buckeyes in a Big Ten game since a 48-39 road win against Illinois exactly eight years ago.— Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) February 16, 2022
Buckeyes right offense after halftime, blast past Minnesota
Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch
Three Points: Buckeyes race past Minnesota in second half, stay unbeaten at home (paywall)
Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row
Column: Ohio State men’s basketball is even better than their record in B1G play
Megan Husslien, Land-Grant Holy Land
Cedric Russell beginning to emerge for Buckeyes at the right time
Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts
Making the case for E.J. Liddell as Big Ten Player of the Year
Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land
⬇️ Hand down, man down ⬇️@EasyE2432 | #Team123 pic.twitter.com/VXmer9nEUp— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) February 16, 2022
Ohio State women in a four-way tie for first in Big Ten
Jacob Myers, The Columbus Dispatch
Women’s Basketball: Ohio State Projected as Middle Seed in Expanded Tournament
Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Outside the Shoe and Schott
Women’s Ice Hockey: Five Buckeyes to Play for Medals in Beijing
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Isabelle wins her second B1G Athlete of the Week Award!
Congrats Isabelle!— Ohio State Women’s Tennis (@OhioStateWTEN) February 16, 2022
https://t.co/qmD7GyO1Lo#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/nCLc2lu4IU
Olympic Recap: Men’s Tennis Claims Fourth Straight Top-10 Win
Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin
Men’s Lacrosse: Inacio Named to the USILA Team of the Week
Ohio State Athletics
And Now for Something Completely Different...
I know this isn’t exactly “completely” different, but I will never tire of hearing these dudes sing (poorly).
Singing like we just outscored a team 47-20 in the 2nd half‼️ pic.twitter.com/7bA4mLlWR7— Ohio State Hoops (@OhioStateHoops) February 16, 2022
Loading comments...