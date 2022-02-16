Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 16, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.

On the Gridiron

Luke Fickell helped to make Perry Eliano’s adjustment to Ohio State easier

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

McCalister Joins Knowles at Ohio State with Championship Ambitions

Gaurav Law, The Lantern

He might not have been the highest rated DB in OSU’s 2022 class, but Jyaire is looking to make a difference right away.

How Ohio roots, Louisiana upbringing prepared Jyaire Brown for Buckeyes (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Freshman TE Bennett Christian provides Buckeyes with blocking ability (paywall)

Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Football Players Seeing Increased Intensity in Winter Workouts After Buckeyes Fell Short of Goals Last Season

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

Listen to this fantasy-expert LGHL alum. He know what he’s talking about.

You got 6 months and that's it to buy Curtis Samuel low in dynasty for the life of my idk what everyone is waiting for — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) February 16, 2022

Recapping the performances by former Ohio State players in the Super Bowl

Brett Ludwiczak, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ranking Ohio State’s Top 15 Performers from the 2021 NFL Season

Dan Hope, Eleven Warriors

On the Hardwood

Perfect at Home: Buckeyes bury Gophers, stay unbeaten in Columbus

Connor Lemons, Land-Grant Holy Land

Per Ohio State: Minnesota's 45 points are the fewest allowed by the #Buckeyes in a Big Ten game since a 48-39 road win against Illinois exactly eight years ago. — Adam Jardy (@AdamJardy) February 16, 2022

Buckeyes right offense after halftime, blast past Minnesota

Adam Jardy, The Columbus Dispatch

Three Points: Buckeyes race past Minnesota in second half, stay unbeaten at home (paywall)

Spencer Holbrook, Lettermen Row

Column: Ohio State men’s basketball is even better than their record in B1G play

Megan Husslien, Land-Grant Holy Land

Cedric Russell beginning to emerge for Buckeyes at the right time

Patrick Murphy, Bucknuts

Making the case for E.J. Liddell as Big Ten Player of the Year

Justin Golba, Land-Grant Holy Land

Ohio State women in a four-way tie for first in Big Ten

Jacob Myers, The Columbus Dispatch

Women’s Basketball: Ohio State Projected as Middle Seed in Expanded Tournament

Braden Moles, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Outside the Shoe and Schott

Women’s Ice Hockey: Five Buckeyes to Play for Medals in Beijing

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Isabelle wins her second B1G Athlete of the Week Award!

Olympic Recap: Men’s Tennis Claims Fourth Straight Top-10 Win

Chase Brown, Buckeye Sports Bulletin

Men’s Lacrosse: Inacio Named to the USILA Team of the Week

Ohio State Athletics

And Now for Something Completely Different...

I know this isn’t exactly “completely” different, but I will never tire of hearing these dudes sing (poorly).